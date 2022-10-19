PHS Football

Junior Brandon Lux breaks his run toward the sideline.

 By Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The Pirates football team came into this week looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season at Myrtle Point. Perrydale welcomed Alsea in a Casco League matchup and the Pirates saw their offense get back on track in a big way as they dominated the visiting Wolverines beating them 68-20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.