The Pirates football team came into this week looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season at Myrtle Point. Perrydale welcomed Alsea in a Casco League matchup and the Pirates saw their offense get back on track in a big way as they dominated the visiting Wolverines beating them 68-20.
“I thought we played a little bit timid in the first half,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “And usually, we’re able to adjust on the fly a little bit. We just struggled the first two or three series against them (Alsea). Other than that, I think we came out in the second half and did what we needed to do.”
Alsea opened the game with the first touchdown drive after Wolverine quarterback Colton Hibbs connected with his receiver Parker Crowe for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates offense responded by scoring on their next three possessions to propel them back in front. Perrydale senior Wyatt Burg found Erik Danka streaking wide-open across the field for a 55-yard touchdown pass giving the Pirates an 18-8 lead early in the second quarter.
The only offensive miscue for the Pirates came later in the second quarter where it appeared that Perrydale tried to draw Alsea offsides but the Pirates center snapped the ball and the Wolverines instead were able to get the stop on fourth down.
“We had no play call and we ended up snapping the ball,” said Mabry. “It was a miscommunication between our quarterback and our center basically. We looked like we were kind of dead in the water but as a coaching staff we probably could have relayed that better.”
Alsea capitalized on the favorable field position and got another touchdown with three minutes remaining before halftime.
However, the Pirates only needed 10 seconds and two plays to grow their lead back to double digits after Brandon Lux punched in the one-yard score giving Perrydale a 26-14 lead. In the final minute before halftime Alsea flipped the field on a big play from Hibbs to Peyton Olsen putting the ball deep into Pirate territory. In the closing seconds of the quarter, the Pirates defense made a huge stop holding Alsea out of the end zone and preserving their 26-14 lead at halftime.
“I think at halftime, we had a feel for what they wanted to do,” said Mabry. “And getting that stop before the half was huge because now we get the ball coming into the second half and we have a real chance to run away with this.”
Perrydale seemed to have all the wind in the back of their sails as the Pirates dominated the opening four minutes of the second half. The Pirates scored three times all coming from Lux, on the two offensive possessions he scored on two runs of over 40 yards and also returned an interception for a touchdown. Alsea had no answer to Perrydale’s third quarter as the Pirates took a 56-14 lead into the final quarter.
Everything continued to go right for the Pirates in the fourth quater as they blocked an Alsea punt and returned it for a touchdown. In the dying embers of the game, both teams traded scores one more time as Perrydale’s Con Lynch-Gilmore found his teammate Ferdinand Vierthaler for a 60-yard touchdown score capping off a big Perrydale win 68-20.
Next week the Pirates will be looking to keep their offense sizzling as they welcome the Mohawk Mustangs at 7 p.m. for homecoming.
