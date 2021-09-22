PERRYDALE — The Perrydale Pirates will take a long road trip Saturday, aiming to make short work of another nonleague football opponent.

The Pirates (2-0) will face the Crosspoint Christian Warriors (1-1) of Klamath Falls. Crosspoint Christian recently replaced another Klamath Falls team, Hosanna-Triad, on the Perrydale schedule.

The Warriors played at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter last Saturday, winning 34-14.

Perrydale’s last game was a 48-8 victory over Falls City/Kings Valley on Sept. 10.

Perrydale coach Steve Mabry, who is in his 13th season, looks at the comparable scores and sees a potentially close game.

“Crosspoint does a lot of things similar to what we do,” he said.

And, it will be a long day for the Pirates. They plan to depart at about 7 a.m. The bus ride is likely to take 4 1/2 hours or more. The team intends to stop for a restaurant meal within a couple hours of K-Falls, possibly near Roseburg, eating two or three hours before the 2 p.m. kickoff. After the game, Perrydale will bus home, stopping again for food.

While this is not a league game, it could be important to the Pirates’ drive to make the 16-team Class 1A 8-man playoffs. A victory would help Perrydale in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings. Perrydale is ranked 10th in the state; Crosspoint is No. 20.

The Pirates had a bye last week. Mabry said they used the time to heal some wounds but also to implement some bells and whistles.

“We’re trying to diversity our offense,” Mabry said.

Perrydale’s performance in its Sept. 3 season opener was a mixed bag, Mabry said. The Pirates beat Ione/Arlington, 32-24.

“We were in control most of the time, but didn’t execute very well, weren’t sharp,” he said.

A three-score lead shrunk in the fourth quarter, and turnovers were a concern during the game.

The Pirates’ second outing was much better.

“We played extremely well versus Falls City,” Mabry said.

The Perrydale defense gave up its only score on the last play.

“I was very happy with that,” Mabry said. “In 8-man, if you keep an opponent under 20 to 22 points, you’re usually looking pretty good.”

Finn Janesofsky, a 5-3, 140-pound senior, leads Perrydale in rushing and touchdowns. He has 421 yards and five TDs rushing and added an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown against Falls City.

“He’s a tough kid who runs very hard, is shifty and is hard to bring down,” Mabry said.

The second-year starting quarterback is 5-10 junior Wyatt Burg, who “does a good job managing the team,” Mabry said.

Others showing well include Kaej Haynes, a returning all-league performer. He has a team-high 24 tackles, with two for loss and two sacks and one interception. He starts at linebacker and tight end, and has grabbed two touchdown passes.

Last season, the Pirates had to start three freshmen – not ideal, Mabry said, “but they got some valuable experience that is paying off.”

The trio of cornerback/end Erik Danka, linebacker and backup QB Connor Graber and defensive end/guard Ethan Blades has been productive. Graber is third on the team in tackles, behind Haynes and Janesofsky.