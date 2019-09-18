PERRYDALE — Even with its starting quarterback out due to injury, the Perrydale Pirates football team nabbed a 52-14 victory against the Riddle Irish on Friday night.

This win brings the Pirates up to 2-0.

Senior Josh Crawford stepped in as quarterback for senior David Domes.

“Tonight went better than expected,” said Crawford. “David (Domes) went out the first week, and I got thrown into playing quarterback, never knowing how to do it before. But it was a good experience, and I’m happy to go do it again next week and lead the guys to another win.”

At halftime, the Pirates (2-0 overall, 0-0 Casco League) were ahead 44-6, with sophomore Fin Janesofsky scoring the team’s first touchdown a minute into the game.

“First half was a good half,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “We kind of threw Josh in the fire a little bit. He was our starting running back, and we said, ‘Hey you’re playing quarterback now,’ and I think him and Fin (Janesofsky) have picked up the pace a little bit. Our offensive line has become a lot better; they just got a lot more physical.”

The Irish (0-2 overall, 0-0 Skyline League) held the Pirates to its half of the field throughout the second half of the game, nabbing another touchdown on its scoreboard.

Only one more touchdown came from the Pirates for the rest of the contest.

“We controlled the first half of the game, and struggled the second half. We were sloppy,” Mabry said. “These are all things we need to clean up, but these are things that are fixable.”

“I think we got too comfortable,” Crawford said. “We knew we were up, and they (the Irish) switched their mindset up.”

Friday, the Pirates host Glendale (1-1 overall, 0-0 Skyline League) at 7 p.m.

“We need to execute better and play better and we should do well,” Crawford said.