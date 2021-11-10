NORTH POWDER — The Perrydale Pirates gave it the ol’ high school football playoffs try.

The result: “Powder Valley was the better team,” Perrydale coach Steve Mabry said.

Powder Valley beat the Pirates 70-34 Friday night at North Powder and advanced to the second round of the 16-team Class 1A 8-man playoffs.

The game was at least a bit closer than the final score might indicate, as it took awhile for Powder Valley to fully assert itself. The Badgers led 24-12 after one quarter and 48-22 at the half on a cold and clear night in Eastern Oregon.

Powder Valley (9-1) was a tall order for Perrydale, and would be for almost anyone. The Badgers were No. 2 in the state in both the Oregon School Activities Association computer rankings and the 1A 8-man coaches poll. In both, they trailed Adrian, an undefeated team that beat them 38-0.

Going into the playoffs, Powder Valley had won all eight of its other games by an average margin of 32.4 points.

Perrydale had been in and out of the top 10 during the season, winning as often as not but unable to stick through four quarters with two other elite teams, No. 3 St. Paul and No. 5 Waldport.

Powder Valley will play host to No. 7 Myrtle Point on Friday.

Perrydale’s season ended at 4-5.

“Obviously, we weren’t happy with losing Friday,” Mabry said. “But we talked about that. We had a couple games we lost this year that we probably should have won, and those could have put us in a better spot going into the playoffs.”

Powder Valley presented Perrydale with a problem due to its speed.

“They’re very athletic, tough, well-coached, and have big receivers who are fast, and a quarterback who’s pretty fast,” Mabry said. “They didn’t really move the ball up and down the field against us so much as they made big plays. We played well, and we moved the ball. But they just have three guys who are probably faster than our fastest guy, and one receiver in particular (6-3, 185-pound Kaden Krieger) who had nine catches for five touchdowns. We had match-up problems with him and their other fast guys.”

For Perrydale, senior running back Finn Janesofsky got a couple of touchdowns and ran for close to 170 yards.

Senior back Kaej Haynes had a couple of touchdown runs as well.

Powder Valley defeated St. Paul, the winner of Perrydale’s division, 50-40 in the regular season.

“Powder Valley probably has the best offense we’ve faced,” Mabry said, “but defensively I don’t think they’re quite as good as St. Paul. I think St. Paul is a little better overall.”

St. Paul opened the playoffs with a 44-8 win at home over Ione/Arlington. The Buckaroos will play host to Crane in this week’s second round.

If St. Paul and Powder Valley win, they would meet in the state semifinals.