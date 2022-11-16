Itemizer-Observer

In the previous matchup between Perrydale and St. Paul, both teams battled through some tough field conditions at the Buckaroos home field. This time with both teams meeting again in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, the game was moved to McMinnville High School after St. Paul’s home field was deemed unfit for use. Despite being able to move the ball effectively at times through the air, the Buckaroos’ offense overwhelmed the Pirates’ defense en route to a 62-6 throttling.

