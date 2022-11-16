Itemizer-Observer
In the previous matchup between Perrydale and St. Paul, both teams battled through some tough field conditions at the Buckaroos home field. This time with both teams meeting again in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, the game was moved to McMinnville High School after St. Paul’s home field was deemed unfit for use. Despite being able to move the ball effectively at times through the air, the Buckaroos’ offense overwhelmed the Pirates’ defense en route to a 62-6 throttling.
“It was one of those things where you have to take advantage of every opportunity and we’re still not there just yet,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “St. Paul is a little bit of a juggernaut this year, and you just can’t give teams like that multiple opportunities. We had them long down and distances multiple times and we gave up big plays. And credit to Tony (Smith) who always has his guys ready.”
Wyatt Berg had nine completions for 167 passing yards and a touchdown. Brandon Lux ran for 101 yards and hauled in Berg’s lone touchdown. Mason Crawford and Erik Danka led the Pirates receivers with 77 and 86 yards respectively. On defense, Connor Graber had nine total tackles and Berg also added seven.
On the first drive of the game, St. Paul moved the ball inside the Perrydale 25-yard line and was faced with a long fourth down. The Pirates had a good opportunity to stop St. Paul but Buckaroos quarterback George Pohlschneider connected with receiver Warren Rose for a 24-yard touchdown to grab an early lead.
“We had them in three- or four-down territory, and we just could not finish it off,” said Mabry. “I think that’s the easiest way to say it. We couldn’t get an open-field tackle when they went for it on fourth and down. And we had other opportunities to get them out and to flip the field and we couldn’t do it so credit to them. They’re always exceptional at what they do.”
Perrydale is traditionally a run-first offense but the Pirates decided to change up their game plan and deploy more of their passing attack.
“We came into the game and said we needed to use Wyatt (Berg), because he can be very effective throwing the ball especially when he’s outside the pocket,” said Mabry. “And we added two or three more passing concepts that I thought were pretty successful.”
The Pirates moved the ball effectively until they found themselves behind the chains with a long 4th and 19. Berg’s pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to St. Paul. The Buckaroos only needed two plays on their next possession to score again as Hunter Naumann broke to the outside for a 73-yard touchdown. In the second quarter, Berg was intercepted twice by the St. Paul defense with the latter helping set up another Buckaroos touchdown.
With four and a half minutes remaining until halftime, the Pirates had another opportunity to stop St. Paul on a fourth down. However, Pohlschneider found his receiver running wide open for a 24-yard completion. Running back Clay Smith punched in the remaining two yards for St. Paul as their lead grew to 32-0. Perrydale’s final drive before the half resulted in points after being aided by a couple of St. Paul penalties. Berg found Lux for the completion and Lux put a spin move on a defender on his way for a 39-yard touchdown.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, St. Paul responded with another scoring drive as Naumann found wide open field and broke away from the Pirates for a 59-yard touchdown to increase St. Paul’s lead to 40-6 at halftime.
Perrydale opened the second half with the ball but on the first play, Berg’s pass was intercepted and returned to the 10-yard line. The Buckaroos didn’t take long to score again as Pohlschneider evaded the Pirates defense on his way for another touchdown. Unfortunately for Perrydale, their next offensive possession resulted in another Berg interception. This time it was returned for a St. Paul touchdown, ballooning the lead to 54-6.
St. Paul’s final touchdown came by way of another interception return for touchdown after Berg launched a deep pass. Ralph Pohlschneider came up with it for the Buckaroos and ran it back nearly 80-yards for the score.
The Pirates threatened to score one more time getting near the St. Paul 20-yard line but nothing came to fruition for either team in the final quarter as the Buckaroos advanced to the semi-finals with the 62-6 win.
While it’s always difficult for a season to come to a close, the Pirates have plenty to be proud of this year. For the first time since the 2015-16 season, Perrydale advanced to the quarterfinals in the playoffs and had their highest win total since 2019.
“This year we got our first home playoff win since 2016,” said Mabry. “So the significance of getting to the next step, I think, builds you forward and it’s a little bit of a cultural thing. And finishing the season with seven wins is always a good season. So next year we’ll have Brandon (Lux) coming back, Erik (Danka) and Connor (Graber). But I think our guys up front will be great and we’ll get our new quarterback ready to go.”
