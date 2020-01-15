Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE — The Perrydale High School girls basketball team besmirched the Falls City Mountaineers Thursday evening with a 61-22 victory on the Pirates home court.
This game marks the team’s eighth win in a row, with an overall 12-2 record and 4-1 Casco League record.
“I thought tonight went really well,” said head coach Terry Newton. “They’re playing exactly how we expect them to play, they’re moving the ball around well.”
Other than St. Paul (13-0 overall, 4-0 Casco), ranked No. 1 in Casco, and the 2019 reigning 1A state champion, the Pirates tend to dominate the rest of the league.
“I don’t think most teams know how to handle what we bring to the court,” Newton said. Especially now that the team has some size to it: senior Kaylee Rosenbalm is 6 feet tall, and towers above not just the rest of her team, but many of the other teams in league as well.
“All of a sudden we have a 6-foot player out there and the ball comes a lot more live for us,” Newton said.
By the end of the first quarter of Thursday’s game, the Pirates were up 17-1; the Mountaineers (5-7 overall, 1-3 Casco) nabbed their lone point from a penalty throw.
At halftime, the Pirates led 40-7.
“I think the game went really well,” said senior Amity Deters. “We played Crosshill Christian a couple nights ago and we didn’t come out very strong (winning 40-13), so that was disappointing, but I think this game we came out really strong and that’s a big relief.”
She said coming out strong is something the team struggles with consistency — and since the competition throughout the year stays fairly consistent, that can lead to complacency.
“Because then we don’t come out as strong, because we think it’s going to be easy and then it’s not easy,” Deters said with a chuckle.
On Friday, the girls traveled to North Douglas (12-1 overall, 2-0 Skyline League), winning 44-40, then turned around Saturday and dominated Dufur (7-5 overall, 2-1 Big Sky League) 41-17.
The Pirates traveled to Livingstone Adventist Academy after press time on Tuesday.
