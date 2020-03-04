Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE — The Perrydale High School girls basketball team is going to the 1A state playoffs at Baker High School for the second year in a row.
“I am so excited — two years in a row? That’s great,” said senior Sydney Lawrence.
The Pirates (24-4 overall, 12-2 Casco League) opened the 1A state playoff series by hosting Southwest Christian on Feb. 26.
The biggest challenge the girls had against the No. 3 ranked team in The Valley 10 League? Height.
So the Pirates did what they do best.
They used their speed and athleticism to make up for what they lacked, moving the ball up and down the court in typical Pirate fashion so that by the time the buzzer sounded, you could tell: The Wildcats (21-5, 10-2 TV10) were gassed.
“We hadn’t played (Southwest Christian) before,” said senior Kenzy Lawrence. “But we were looking at their schedule, and who they played and lost to. It was a hard prediction for them — because they beat some teams we wouldn’t have expected them to, but then lost to some teams we didn’t expect them to, so, we weren’t sure what to expect out of them.”
The game was close in the first quarter, but the Pirates locked down their defense in the second quarter to break away with a 28-18 lead heading into the locker rooms.
“I thought we shot exceptionally well tonight,” said head coach Terry Newton. “Our rotations are still a little slow — but, we did a really good job. I’m very happy with the girls. And Southwest Christian is a good team.”
Kenzy and Sydney contributed most of the points in the first half, with Sydney scoring 16, nabbing five field goals in the process, and Kenzy 10.
A 7-0 Pirate run to open the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. Kenzy said the team controlled its situation so that the Wildcats never had the chance to gain the upper hand.
Friday, the team battled the No. 2 Prairie City of the High Desert League (18-8, 6-2) and pulled out a 40-18 victory, which sealed the deal to put the team on the road to Baker this week.
At halftime, the Pirates had it in the bag, leading 18-8 to make up for a slow start.
Sydney said the team came out a little nervous.
“But we deserve to be here, so we just had to play hard, and we got the outcome we wanted,” she said. “You know, there was pressure knowing that it was do or die, but we just had to give it our all, play 100 percent, because it’s either we win or we go home.”
The quarterfinals begin Wednesday (today) at 6:30 p.m. against North Douglas (24-3, 11-0 Skyline League).
“We’ve played them before, so I’m excited to see them again,” Sydney said.
