Itemizer-Observer
The long-awaited and biggest games of the regular season are at hand for the Perrydale Pirates’ boys basketball team.
Perrydale and Crosshill Christian, both undefeated in the Class 1A Casco League, will meet Wednesday at Perrydale and Friday at Crosshill Christian in Turner.
It’s also a big week, though not quite on that scale, for the boys of Central and West Salem.
The Panthers are coming off a 2-0 week and are trying to climb in the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference standings.
The Titans are also battling for a high position and playoff berth as well out of the 6A Mountain Valley Conference.
The Dallas boys, meanwhile, are searching for consistency and have started going deeper into their roster, and Falls City is likely wrapping up its boys season this week.
Here’s a look at the five local teams:
Perrydale
Crosshill Christian entered the week with a 12-0 Casco record. Perrydale was 11-0.
Their collision course was detoured when the first meeting was postponed due to COVID-19. That’s why the teams will play each other twice in three days this week.
“The kids saw this coming. Every year it’s Crosshill,” Pirates coach Brian Domes said. “They’re excited about it. It’s their opportunity.”
Crosshill has been rated a bit higher than Perrydale in the coaches poll (they were fifth and sixth, respectively, last week). In the Oregon School Activities Association rankings through last week, the Pirates were fourth and the Eagles fifth.
Perrydale will have to deal with an outstanding freshman point guard in Crosshill’s 5-11 Landon Knox.
“He really drives them,” Domes said. “He’s very talented and can get out and run the break, wreak havoc and set up things for others.”
Crosshill had less experience returning this season than Perrydale, which has had enjoyed the nucleus of veteran seniors Brandon Graber, Kaej Haynes and Finn Janesofsky.
“Crosshill had a really experienced, good team last year,” Domes said. “In the one game we played against them, they were head and shoulders above us and pulled away in the fourth quarter to win by 15.”
Perrydale went into this week with a 16-2 overall record. The losses came to Mohawk on Dec. 10 and Mannahouse Christian Academy on Jan. 22.
Crosshill was 18-2 and had won 12 in a row since losing Dec. 31 to Country Christian. Its other loss was to Jefferson 68-47 in the Dec. 2 season opener.
Up for grabs in the two games this week is the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the league tournament at George Fox University.
Perrydale went 2-0 last week, defeating Livingstone Adventist Academy 64-31 and homecourt Jewell 48-24.
“The kids played well,” Domes said.
Haynes, a 6-1 forward, had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds (all on offense) against LAA. Another Perrydale big man, 6-4 junior Kamren Poulson, had 14 points and nine rebounds. Graber totaled nine points and seven rebounds.
Senior guard McGuire Perkins and Haynes each scored 10 points against Jewell.
The Pirates also got some playing time for 6-5 sophomore Lucas Thorson, who has been primarily a JV player.
Central
The Panthers moved into a tie for third in the MWC with their two-game sweep last week.
The top four finishers in league play automatically qualify for the 16-team state tournament.
Only one at-large berth will be available for those not in the top three, and it will go to the highest-ranked team not yet in from either the MWC or Midwestern League.
Central was rated 15th in 5A through last week, and the fifth-place team in the Midwestern, Ashland, was eighth.
The Panthers and South Albany were 6-4 in the MWC through last week, with Corvallis 5-4.
Silverton (10-0) and Crescent Valley (9-1) were leading and ranked third and second in the state.
Central was to play Silverton on Tuesday, but has a huge match-up Friday night at Corvallis before going to North Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Central won its other meeting with Corvallis, 65-60 on Jan. 10. But the Spartans have since won four in a row, other than their loss to Silverton last week.
“Corvallis is playing well,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said. “We’re going to have to play really well to win that game on the road.”
The Panthers bounced back last week after losses to West Albany and South Albany the week before with some key absences.
The Panthers defeated Dallas 60-32 on Feb. 1 and won at Lebanon 49-47 last Friday.
“Against Dallas, we settled into our zone (defense) and were active defensively,” Sanderson said.
Dallas led 14-13 after one quarter, and “it felt like it was going to be a dogfight,” Sanderson said.
But the Panthers gradually established their dominance, mostly with their defense but also with senior Gabe Cirino warming up from 3-point range and pouring in 23 points.
The Lebanon game was “a gutty win,” Sanderson said.
Cirino’s defense was key, as he drew the challenge of guarding Lebanon’s Henty Pointer. After scoring 36 points in Lebanon’s previous game and getting 30-plus on multiple occasions this season, Pointer went up against the Panthers’ box-and-one defense. It held him to six points.
“Pointer has beyond-NBA 3 range, but Gabe stayed on him the entire game,” Sanderson said.
Junior post Chase Nelson led Central with 17 points, 14 in the second half, but the Panthers struggled at the free-throw line by going only 3 of 14 in the fourth quarter before finding a way to win.
West Salem
The Titans went into this week holding down third place in the MWC with a 5-3 record (13-4 overall).
West Salem plays at home Thursday against Mountain View, which was one of two 4-4 teams along with Bend. When the Titans played at Mountain View on Jan. 20, they won in overtime 71-70.
“They’re a tough match-up because they have a guy 6-10 (senior Tane Prictor) who can go for 25 points and a point guard (Quincy Townsend) who is extremely talented,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Titans will play host to Sprague, which was second as of last week with a 6-1 league record and beat them 73-45 on Jan. 18.
The Titans were hoping to get senior big man Brooks Ferguson back in action after missing some action with an injury.
Last week, West Salem won 58-53 at South Salem and at home 64-19 over McKay.
Sophomore post Trenton Ferguson had 12 points and 11 rebounds after getting off to a strong start in the South Salem game.
It was a battle all the way, and South Salem led 53-52 when Titans senior point guard Jon Breyman went down the middle and hit a floater for the lead at the 2:12 mark.
A steal led to another West Salem basket on sophomore guard Jackson Leach’s driving layup with 1:41 to go.
Breyman then had one more key steal, and the Titans put the game away on four late foul shots by Leach.
Breyman had a team-high nine points against McKay, as the Titans got to go deep into their bench.
“Jon hadn’t been super healthy, but he was back to being the Jon we expect last week,” Myers said. “He was back to forcing the issue a little.”
“And against South Salem, it seemed like we got every rebound down the stretch and didn’t allow them second shots.”
Dallas
The Dragons were outmatched last week by Silverton 74-40 and Central 60-32, going 0-2 on the road.
But coach Jordan Sollman said he was impressed with how some of his younger players performed in getting their highest amount of varsity work this season.
Zanden McMahill, a 6-1 freshman, and 5-8 junior Kaden Moore and 6-1 sophomore Cole Ratzlaff have been mostly junior varsity players, but “those young guys are really hungry,” Sollman said.
Ratzlaff made his first two varsity starts last week and tallied nine and six points, and McMahill was strong defensively in the post against Central.
William Ronco, a 6-1 junior, also got some varsity minutes up from the JV last week.
Regular varsity wing/forward Coven Rotter-Gale, a 6-4 sophomore, had a 10-team 10 points versus Central and came back with eight against Silverton.
Senior Ashton Foster had 11 points and senior Kobe Braziel added nine in the Silverton game.
The Dragons managed to score only 18 points total in the last three quarters against Central and couldn’t recover from a 26-18 halftime deficit.
Dallas went into this week 1-9 in league and 3-14 overall.
Next for the Dragons is a Friday game at North Salem. South Albany will be at Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Falls City
The Mountaineers picked up two victories on the road last week. They beat Oregon School for the Deaf 65-46 and C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 54-24.
Falls City’s final home game is 7 p.m. Wednesday against Willamette Valley Christian.
The Mountaineers will conclude their league season at St. Paul on Thursday.
Falls City was fifth in the league at 6-8 (6-14 overall) through last week, but the Mountaineers went 0-2 this season against Jewell (4-7, 5-11), which can still overtake them for the final league playoff spot.
