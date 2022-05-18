Itemizer-Observer
Perrydale and Falls City athletes made their mark in last week’s Class 1A Special District 1 district track and field meet.
And for a couple of Pirates, the season isn’t over.
Perrydale qualified pole vaulters Finn Janesofsky, Jesalynn Griffths and Julia Fast along with Mason Crawford in the triple jump for the state meet.
The boys vault is on Thursday and the girls go on Friday at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. The 1A boys triple jump is Friday.
At district, hosted by Portland Christian, the Perrydale boys tied for seventh out of 14 teams, and the Perrydale girls were eighth out of 16 schools.
“I’m super proud of all my kids, especially the four who qualified for state,” Pirates coach Brian Evans said.
In the district girls pole vault, senior Griffiths was second, clearing her personal best of 8 feet, 3 inches. Fast, a sophomore, was third with a PR of 7-9.
Janesofsky, a senior, was one of three boys vaulting 10-0 at district, six inches shy of the winner. Janesofsky placed third.
Pirates junior Crawford earned his trip to state with a triple jump PR of 38-3 to finish second, only 1 ¼ inches behind the winner.
Crawford made the finals in all of his events. He turned in personal bests in the sprints to place fifth in the 100 (11.87 seconds) and eighth in the 200 (24.95). And he long jumped to sixth place.
Perrydale senior Mason Deters was fourth in the shot put with a PR of 34-6.
Janesofsky also scored in the javelin. He was seventh.
In the girls meet, Perrydale freshman Emma Fox grabbed a fifth in the discus with a PR throw of 74-11, and senior Jenna Tompkins was eighth with her PR of 72-2.
Sophomore Izzie Keene PR’d in the javelin, throwing 74-4 to nab fifth place. Tompkins threw 70-8 for seventh.
Keene also scored sixth in the pole vault.
Falls City’s boys placed 11th, and the Mountaineer girls were 14th.
Freshman Serenity Roberts placed fifth in the girls long jump and eighth in the 100 hurdles (PR 19.50).
Sophomore Sophia Abeling was eighth in the high jump.
Falls City freshman Chris Sickles had a PR of 20.03 for seventh in the boys 110 hurdles and a PR of 51.44 for fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Junior Luke Preston took sixth in the 400 for the Mountaineers, and junior Kirk Davis was sixth in the triple jump, posting a PR of 35-5 ¾.
“Considering this was the first district meet for my whole team, it was a great meet,” Falls City coach Dean Munkers said. “Kirk Davis, Serenity Roberts and Chris Sickles placing in two events each capped off the season on a high note.
“All five of our placers are going to be back next season and several will have a chance to contend for spot at the state meet.”
