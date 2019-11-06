PERRYDALE —— The Perrydale Pirates volleyball team is headed to the state championships this weekend at Days Creek Charter School, following a 3-0 victory at Mohawk on Saturday.
Moving onto the championships was nearly thwarted by a tough match-up against North Clackamas Christian (18-8 overall, 8-4 the Valley 10 League) on Oct. 30. The Pirates (26-7 overall, 11-3 Casco League) won 3-1, but it was a battle.
“To be honest, we were expecting a little bit of an easier match, because we saw their scores against other teams,” said senior Nathalie Juarez, “but they’re obviously very good, and I’m happy with how we played.”
The Pirates opened the game on Oc.t 30 by losing 25-23, never able to gain traction against the Saints.
After a 25-21 victory in the second set, the Pirates settled in to record a 25-14 win for the third set, and seemed to have things in its grasp until the fourth set rolled around and the Saints went on an 11-4 scoring spree.
“It could have gone either way,” said head coach Denise Dickey. “I told the girls we have to win this fourth set, because I didn’t want to go into a fifth set with only 15 points, and, as you can see, we like to dig a hole in the beginning and when we play to 15 you can’t do that.”
Knotting the score 23-23, the Pirates managed to break away for a 25-23 win and overall game victory.
“They (Saints) are a good team. That was a really good match-up,” said Dickey. “It was really interesting, they weren’t blocking us, so I really didn’t know what to do, like, they were all playing defense. So we had trouble with that, trying to figure out where to put the ball and put it away. And they were super consistent with their serves, so it was a tough match for us, and it was questionable for us, and I was nervous the whole time. I’m super proud of them.”
Junior Bailey Savage nabbed 13 kills, senior Sydney Lawrence and junior Dakota Lawrence each added 11 kills, and junior Megan Freeborn recorded three aces.
Friday, the Pirates face Days Creek (27-2 overall, 14-0 Skyline League) at 10 a.m. in the quarterfinals match.
