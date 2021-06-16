PERRYDALE — Samantha Blades, a member of the Perrydale JV girl’s basketball team, playing in her first basketball game, hit a 3-point shot from NBA range as the final buzzer sounded.
Sheridan won the game, but Samantha hit one of the best shots of the night.
