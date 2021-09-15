PERRYDALE – The Perrydale Pirates got revenge on long-time rival Falls City on Friday night at home.

The Pirates defeated the Mountaineers 48-8, nearly leaving Falls City scoreless until the final minutes. This comes after Perrydale suffered two loses to Falls City in the shortened season in 2020.

Falls City has six seniors on that roster that elevated the team through the cross-county rivalry.

“This was a better effort than the week before,” said Perrydale Coach Steve Mabry, of the Pirates 32-24 loss the on Sept. 3 to Ione/ Arlington. “All week we talked about we need to be the aggressor. We need to come out and play our game. And we did.”

Mabry said he talked to his team about last season’s games, and they decided they didn’t want to repeat that experience.

“They kept getting better and we kept try to figure our how to get better,” Mabry said of the Mountaineers last year.

For Falls City, it was the first game of the season for Falls City, the coach Laric Cook said it showed on the field.

“That’s to be expected. Every body else has been in a jamboree or in a week one game. It is what it is,” he said.

He said his team is young and inexperienced with football this year, but they have plenty to build on. Cook said he expects improvement.

“We’ll get better,” Cook said. “We always do.”

Perrydale has a bye week this week, but will be back in action on Sept. 25 against Hosanna-Triad. Falls City plays Hosanna-Triad on Friday on the road starting at 7 p.m