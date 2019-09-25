PERRYDALE — Hosting the No. 1 team in the Casco League on Thursday night, the Perrydale Pirates fell 3-0 against the St. Paul Buckaroos.

It’s a contest that always requires the Pirates (13-2 overall, 3-1 Casco League) to dig deep and perform its best.

“St. Paul is obviously a very good team,” said head coach Denise Dickey, “but I think there are things that we can adjust to at least play closer to them, or win. The girls need to learn to sustain their energy and play 150 percent the entire match. With our league being so up and down, it’s hard to practice that.”

The game was competitive from the beginning. Leading 5-0 for the first few minutes, the Pirates soon fell behind the Buckaroos (12-1 overall, 5-0 Casco League).

With an average height of 5-feet-4, the Pirates rallied against taller girls on the other side of the net — and girls who play volleyball year-round.

“(St. Paul) have a tall front row; they block, they are quick at transition, and they spend a lot of time in volleyball in the off season,” Dickey said. “That’s their forte, they spend a lot of time at camps, they travel to Arizona to the tournament of champs — but, anything can happen. Our girls worked hard, but they have to work even harder if they want to beat them. We are always stuck in that position where we have the No. 1 team in our league. But they’re doing good. When you consider our average height compared to their average height.”

The first set ended with a 25-14 loss, followed by a 25-13 loss.

“St. Paul has a lot of good players,” said senior Sydney Lawrence, outside hitter. “They did drop down from 2A a couple years ago. They’re our biggest competition in the league.”

But overall, “the game went pretty good. I was happy with the way we started,” she said.

In the third set, the Pirates dug deeper and was able to stick with the Buckaroos, but couldn’t hold up offensively at the end, falling 25-20.

Saturday, the team fell 2-0 to St. Paul at the St. Paul Tournament.

The Pirates hosted Willamette Valley Christian (4-3 overall, 3-1 Casco) and C.S. Lewis (2-10 overall, 0-5 Casco) in a doubleheader on Tuesday after press time.