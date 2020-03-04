Itemizer-Observer
PORTLAND — Brock Pierce walked out of the 5A Oregon School Activities Association state wrestling tournament with a second-place finish after entering the weekend unseeded.
This victory just made the junior from Central High School hungry for more.
“From not being seeded to taking second, I should be happy about it, which I am, but I was in the finals, so why not try and win it?” Pierce said. “But it didn’t end up happening, so in this offseason I’m going to train hard and hopefully end my senior year with a banner on the wall.”
Taking second place was not where he or his coach, Arnold Garcia, thought he would end up.
“I knew he was good enough to get second, but, no, we were just trying to get him a top-five finish,” Garcia said. “He wrestled his best tournament of the year last weekend.”
Pierce said he went into the weekend with an open mindset.
“I went in thinking anything could happen, and then Nate (Garcia) and Arnold (Garcia) kept telling me how I was going to make semis, and then when it actually happened, it was crazy. I’ve worked so hard to be here, and now all I have to do is wrestle hard.
Throughout the two-day event, Pierce was able to pin three of his four opponents, and lost in the first and second-place match by a 12-2 decision.
Pierce and senior Gabe Cervantes were the two Panthers remaining going into Saturday’s matches. Junior Miguel Sandoval, senior Gabe Padilla, senior Ty Pearson, senior Leslie Torres and freshman Ethan Dunigan were eliminated on Friday.
Things started off well for Cervantes. He defeated his Hillsboro opponent in his first match, but was pinned by Owen Burkhart from Crater in the quarterfinals match.
After winning the next two matches, with a pin and a 9-3 defeat, Cervantes moved on to the consolation semifinals.
It was there that he ran into trouble, and got pinned by Korbyn Amundson of Milwaukie. He laid on the mat afterward for a second, his hand over his eyes. It wasn’t the ending he had hoped for with that match.
Heading into his final match for fifth or sixth place, Cervantes couldn’t control that one either, taking a fall four minutes into the match.
