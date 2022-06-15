Itemizer-Observer
Under very tough circumstances, the visiting Capital Pioneers gave the favored Arizona Outkast a battle on Saturday before falling in the Women’s Football Alliance national playoffs in Phoenix.
The temperature was 113 degrees at kickoff – pushed back an hour to 7 p.m. – and stayed above 100 the entire game, won by Arizona 40-8.
The same teams met in the first round last year, also, and Arizona won that one in similar heat, 57-0.
This time, the score was 8-8 approaching the middle of the second quarter, but Arizona took control with some long runs that gave the hosts a 32-8 halftime edge.
Arizona improved to 6-1 and advanced to the Division 3 semifinals on June 25 against the Oklahoma City Force, who beat the Iowa Phoenix 33-6 Saturday at OKC. The winner on June 25 goes to the title game July 9 at Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Capital’s season ended at 6-1. The Pioneers were 6-1 as well in 2021, their first year of play.
“I can’t express how proud I am of how the team fought through these difficult challenges and kept on fighting,” Pioneers coach Mike Putnam said. “This is a special group of women.”
The Pioneers dug deep with quick planning and funding just to get to Arizona, most of them flying to Las Vegas, Nevada, and then driving four or five hours while their equipment went by car from Salem.
The challenge of the hot weather got even harder to deal with when Capital suffered some key injuries during Saturday’s game, reducing the available substitutes to a handful behind the starting 11 for Putnam and his coaching staff.
Dani Dunn, Macy Grief and Teneika Brown went down early as the Pioneers engaged in the intense battle. The good news, Putnam said, was that “it looks like all three (injuries) might not be too serious.”
Putnam wasn’t one to make excuses, although he admitted that “heat was an issue. It takes a toll.”
It took awhile for the Outkast to secure a field for the game, which wound up at Desert Vista High in Phoenix. The scoreboard and public address system didn’t work, so the coaches had to get updates from the referees.
“But Arizona is a tough team. I don’t want to sound like I’m blaming the conditions or the injuries for our loss,” Putnam said. “Arizona played well and deserved to win.”
The difference was Arizona’s tough to bring down ball carriers.
“Talented runners who keep their feet moving,” Putnam said.
Arizona lost a fumble early in the game, giving Capital the ball on the Outkast 33-yard line. Capital got to the 10 before giving the ball back on downs.
With about 1:45 remaining in the first quarter, Arizona broke a 70-yard run off tackle and ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Capital got even. Quarterback Katie Girten had some key completions that got 26 and seven yards as the Pioneers reached Arizona’s 5. A couple plays later, Alyssa Flores banged into the end zone, and Flores scored up the middle on the conversion to tie the score.
The Outkast responded with three touchdowns the rest of the half. The first game on a halfback pass to a receiver who had slipped open into the secondary. A 79-yard set up the next touchdown, which came on a 13-yard run. Then came quick, 75-yard drive capped by a 16-yard TD run with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Arizona got the game’s final touchdown early in the fourth on an 11-yard run.
“They are a very physical and talented bunch,” Putnam said of Arizona’s stable of runners and offense. “They don’t do a lot of things, but what they do, they did well.”
Overall, and notably in the second half, the Pioneers defense was tough as well. Capital had several tackles for a loss in what was a pretty even final two quarters.
“Alyse Gutierrez played a heroic game,” Putnam said, “as did Alyssa Flores, Clarissa Adams and a whole host of other players too long to list.”
