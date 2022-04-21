Itemizer-Observer
The Capital Pioneers will try to keep their all-time perfect record in regular-season games intact this week.
It’s only been one season plus one game, but the Salem-based women’s football team is 7-0 in the regular season – and 1-0 this year after a 14-6 victory April at home over the Oregon Cougars, who play out of Eugene.
This Saturday, the Pioneers will be back at McNary High for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff against the Seattle Spartans.
Capital coach Mike Putnam, a Sprague assistant who took over the women’s helm this year, is confident in a guarded way as game day approaches. Seattle is 0-1 after falling 20-0 to the more-established Portland Fighting Shockwave two weeks ago.
“Seattle is a physical football team,” Putnam said. “They want to pound the ball and dominate the clock. They had multiple scoring chances versus Portland but made crucial mistakes that kept them off the board.
“They will be a tough test, and we are not looking past them.”
The Pioneers exhibited a good defense and run game in their 2022 opener. Those enabled them to take a quick 6-0 lead, extend the margin to 14-0 in the second half and win despite giving up a late touchdown to the Cougars.
One highlight for Capital was the touchdown run of big back Alyssa Flores, who plowed into a couple of Cougar defenders as she scored. The video of the TD wound up on Twitter and was re-tweeted by NFL Network “Good Morning Football” co-host Kyle Brandt as one of his “Angry Run” plays of the week.
Capital has only about 20 players suiting up for games, “so there are no true backups – everyone plays,” Putnam said. Which is just how he wants it and thinks it should be. “These ladies pay to play and they all deserve to be out there,” he said.
The Pioneers are always welcoming to new players, too, even during the season. Anyone interested in finding out more can visit their website, salemwomensfootball.org or email assistant coach Steve Polanski at coachpolanski@gmail.com for information or to throw their hat, er, helmet into the ring for tackle football as a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, a national organization with more than 60 teams.
Putnam hopes to have some players return and new ones get into the game Saturday, and that includes the Salem association’s president, Rebecca Fineran. A two-way lineman and tight end, she sat out the Cougars game as she was still recovering from offseason knee surgery. She was close to playing, though, and Putnam expects her to be cleared for some action this week.
“She’s a good player,” he said.
Putnam hopes his team can build on its opening performance.
“It’s always nice to get a win to start a season, especially for a team that’s got pretty high expectations,” he said. “I would like to have done better offensively, but it’s been good to have two weeks to get ready for the next game.”
