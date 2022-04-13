Itemizer-Observer
The Capital Pioneers started their second season of women’s football like they did the first – with a win.
The Salem squad defeated the Oregon Cougars, a Eugene team, 14-6 Saturday at McNary High.
The Pioneers went 6-0 in 2021 to make the Women’s Football Alliance Division 3 playoffs, where they lost at the Arizona Outkast.
Capital’s new coach, Mike Putnam, liked a lot of what he saw in the club on Saturday but knows the Pioneers will have to iron out some things.
“We tended to make some critical mistakes,” he said, pointing to eight penalties and some mishandled snaps that stalled the offense.
“Defensively, we played really solid throughout,” Putnam said, “and Eugene has talented players. Their coach had them well prepared. That was a much improved team from the one we faced in a scrimmage a few weeks ago.”
The Pioneers took an early 6-0 lead. They stopped the Cougars on downs on their first possession and forced a punt attempt. Oregon had trouble with the punt snap, and the Pioneers were able to make a tackle in the backfield that set them up deep in Cougar territory. The Capital’s first touchdown came moments later on an 8-yard run by Alyssa Flores.
The 6-0 lead grew to 14-0 with a second-half drive and 1-yard TD run by Williellee Missouri and two-point conversion run by Flores.
The Cougars’ score came late in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run.
Capital had 63 offensive plays in the game, 16 more than Oregon, and piled up a 211-87 edge in rushing yards. Through the air, Capital had 21 yards to Oregon’s 52.
Flores rushed 19 times for 96 yards. Missouri carried nine times for 46 yards.
“I like that we didn’t turn the ball over, and we came out pretty healthy,” Putnam said.
Ashley Watkins had two sacks, and Jennifer Kennedy logged three of Capital’s seven tackles for a loss. Brittany Anderson recovered a Cougar fumble that was the game’s only turnover.
Holly Bratley played quarterback in the first half, and in the second half Katie Girten was the main QB, with Danielle Dunn coming in for one series.
“I feel we have three quarterbacks we can win with, and it’s open competition,” Putnam said. “I love that we have three, and I want to keep getting them reps, not just in practice but in games so we’re not dependent on just one player and if she goes down we just fold.”
The second of six regular-season games for the Pioneers is April 23 at McNary. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m against the Seattle Spartans. Seattle opened Saturday with a 20-0 loss at home against the Portland Fighting Shockwave.
