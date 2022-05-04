Itemizer-Observer
The Capital Pioneers knew they needed a win, and preferably an impressive one, when they hit the road last week to meet the Portland Shockwave.
What happened exceeded all reasonable expectations.
After starting the Women’s Football Alliance season 2-0 with victories by eight and 12 points, the second-year Pioneers rolled to a 46-7 win over the more-established Shockwave at Alder Creek Middle School in Milwaukie.
The Shockwave didn’t score until late in the game, and it seemed like everyone got in the act for the Pioneers.
“We scored in all three phases of the game – offense, defenses and special teams – and put it all together,” Capital coach Mike Putnam said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team and the coaching staff.
“We were missing (injured) players, too, but others stepped up, and they did against by far the best team we’ve faced.”
One of Capital’s lead running backs, Dani Dunn, broke loose for a 70-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
But the score remained 8-0 late until near the end of the first half, and Capital’s offense was stalling around midfield.
The Pioneers started to get the momentum, though. Alyssa Flores boomed a punt over the returner’s head, forcing Portland to take over at its 5-yard line. The defense stiffened, and three plays later, nose guard Renee Gonzales picked off a short pass and waltzed into the end zone for a second Pioneers touchdown.
Another 2-point conversion run gave Capital a 16-0 halftime lead, and when Katie Girten returned the second-half kickoff to the end zone for Capital, the rout was on.
“In every game, we’ve clearly won the special- teams battle,” Putnam said.
And the Pioneers defense has allowed only one touchdown in each game, each TD coming with the outcome decided.
Gonzales, an offensive lineman last season, was making her first start on defense for line coach Jeron Tobar, her younger brother.
To get an interception and a touchdown on top of it was “something I never really thought was ever going to happen,” she said. “I can’t describe how perfectly that ball landed in my hands. It was so beautiful. The second it hit my glove, I was telling myself, ‘You have to run.’ When I made it across the goal line, I was like, ‘Did that really just happen?’ I was so beyond ecstatic to get the pick-6, Gonzales said.
“My brother played D-line in school but said he never got one.”
The Pioneers had another pick-6, too. Jennifer Kennedy got that one for the game’s final TD.
Among the other defensive standouts: Clarissa Adams with a “monster game,” according to Putnam, and in double figures for tackles; Brittany Moore with 1 ½ sacks; and Holli Bratley with a fumble recovery and interception.
The Pioneers won the physical battle.
“The offensive line really stepped up, and we were able to control the game up front most of the time,” Putnam said.
Girten, assistant women’s basketball coach for Western Oregon University, did another efficient job running the offense at quarterback.
Alyse Gutierrez ran well out of the backfield, and WillieLee Missouri scored on a counter play and had two big returns.
The Pioneers figure they need to go undefeated again in the regular season (they were 6-0 in 2021), and have another big win like Saturday to boost their national ranking and hopes of getting an invite to the postseason.
The Pioneers were scheduled to play May 7 in Bakersfield, California, but the host team, the Kern County Crusaders, recently folded. The forfeit makes Capital 4-0 with two games to go in the regular season.
The Pioneers’ next game will be on the road against the Seattle Spartans. Kickoff is 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Frank Goddard Stadium in Everett, Washington.
Capital defeated visiting Seattle 20-8 on April 23 at McNary. Last weekend, the Oregon Cougars edged the Spartans 8-6 in Eugene.
