Itemizer-Observer
Shutdown defense and explosive plays on offense sparked the Capital Pioneers to another women’s football victory on Saturday.
The Salem team defeated the Seattle Spartans 20-8 at McNary High, running their season record to 2-0.
“A good win for us,” Capital coach Mike Putnam said. “We dealt with a tremendous amount of injuries, and it was so good seeing other players, veterans and new additions, stepping up and contributing.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the ladies.”
The teams went to halftime tied 0-0, after the Pioneers made a goal-line stand late in the second quarter. The defense stopped four plays inside the 10-yard line, including three inside the 3 and a fourth-and-goal from the 1.
In the second half, it was the WillieLee Missouri Show, as the all-purpose two-way back scored all three Capital touchdowns. First, she returned a punt 60 yards for a score. Then she had runs of 7 and 23 yards on counter plays.
Danielle Dunn ran in a two-point conversion after the third touchdown, giving the second-year Pioneers a 20-0 lead.
Seattle scored midway through the fourth quarter on a play-action pass that went for 38 yards.
“Seattle is a big, physical team. They pound the ball,” Putnam said. “They only threw two or three passes all game, and that touchdown was their first completion. They ran a play-action with the tight end leaking out, and our defensive backs were caught looking in the backfield.”
Other that that, the defense was stellar, despite the injuries, most severely to Alyssa Flores (knee) and Ashley Watkins (ankle).
“It looks like Alyssa could be back in two or three weeks,” Putnam said. “Ashley, who’s probably our best combination offensive/defensive line player, will be out longer. She’s in a walking boot.”
Putnam gave kudos to new Pioneers such as middle linebacker Clarissa Adams, center Marnie Kingsley and two-way line player Katie Putnam, his daughter.
And the coach said it was key that Capital was able to rely up front on the likes of Renee Gonzales, Kala Moynihan and Jessica Schrader and see the return of organization president Rebecca Fineran from injury.
Another veteran, Katie Girten, had “a very solid game running the offense” at quarterback, with Holly Bratley moving from QB to running back and wide receiver.
And two players who were on the 2021 Pioneers but had just returned – DB/outside linebacker Alyse Gutierrez and free safety Liz Meza – also played important roles.
The injuries added to the challenge for assistant coaches Tim Valdivieso, Steve Polanski and Jeron Tobar, and Putnam said they proved to be up to it.
“They did a great job of coaching them up on the sidelines and keeping everything together through the personnel changes,” Putnam said. “We don’t win that game without them. That was a game that easily could have gotten away from us.”
And Missouri did her thing, showing her All-American form with the ball.
On the punt return, “I looked at the first person coming at me, at their back shoulder, and ran toward that, and did one cutback,” she said. “I didn’t think they were going to kick it that far. Usually they don’t kick it to me.”
As for her TD runs from scrimmage, “my line blocked really well for me,” she said.
She also had two touchdown runs called back by penalties.
“We’ll fix that,” she said.
The Pioneers’ next game is against an established club in the Portland Shockwave. The game takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Alder Creek Middle School in Milwaukie.
Last week, the Shockwave also improved to 2-0, winning 7-0 in Eugene against the Oregon Cougars.
The Pioneers opened their season with a 14-6 victory at home over the Cougars.
The Shockwave’s first game was a 20-0 win over Seattle.
“This will be a new challenge for us, because Portland passes the ball well,” Putnam said. “They’re well-coached and give you a lot of offensive formations.”
