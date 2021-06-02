Itemizer-Observer

PERRYYDALE — Pirates head coach Brian Domes was all smiles after the 63-49 victory against the Livingstone Adventist Academy Lions on May 26.

“I was really happy with tonight,” Domes said. “The kids played well. The lions threw a tricky defense at us, which we haven’t seen in a while, and the kids have never done it, so we did it on the chalkboard and the kids, it took a while for them to get it, but it went well overall. This league’s getting a little tighter too, so it’s been fun. Everything involved, it’s been challenging, you know, but we’re taking everything in stride and having a good time with it.”

From the whistle, the energy was there on all sides. Early on, junior Finn Janesofsky nabbed a corner shot to break away from the Lions, but it was a battle for the lead until halftime, with the Pirates leading 30-22.

It’s a packed season for the team this year. So far, the Pirates have locked in four wins, but many more games remain on the schedule and at this point, anything goes.

“I think we’re getting better every game,” Janesofky said. “It’s a whole new group of starters this year, so it’s a learning experience.”

Much like the girls team, the boys lost several key players last year, such as Josh Crawford, David Domes and Kyler Thorson, and it’s all about adjusting to the changes this year so the team has a shot next year.

“It’s all about learning to work together, and being smart with the ball,” said junior Brandon Graber. “It’s really fun just trying to bring the intensity to the team because that’s what keeps us going, getting all hyped up and energized after we’ve been on a big run. It gets the team going.”

Janesofsky said it’s weird being in a position of leadership this year.

“We had leaders in the past and they were the ones teaching us and now we’re the ones teaching the younger kids, so I’m just trying to learn how to be as loud as possible and talk to them as much as I can,” he said.

The benefits of having a young team is the potential, said Domes, especially playing with teammates who have experienced the postseason before and what it takes to get there.

“I’m excited for the future,” he said.

On May 27, the Pirates brought the heat once again and pillaged C.S. Lewis Academy of any shot of a victory, capturing the win 60-44.

The Pirates travel to Livingstone to face off once more, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday).