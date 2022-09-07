Itemizer-Observer
The Perrydale Pirates’ first eight-man football game of the season takes place Friday at home.
Crosspoint Christian will be the opponent for the 5:30 p.m. game.
The teams met last September, and Crosspoint won at home 28-12. The rematch will be the Warriors’ season opener
“They’re going to be good,” Perrydale coach Steve Mabry said.
But so are the Pirates -- it’s just up to them as to how good.
The Pirates did some good things last week in a run-through of sorts, defeating Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 47-0 at Falls City.
It was played six-man format because Falls City/Kings Valley was able to dress only seven players.
The Pirates built a big first-half lead, and the game went to a running clock early in the second half when Perrydale hit the triggering 35-point margin.
For Perrydale, junior Brandon Lux rushed for four touchdowns and close to 250 yards, and senior quarterback Wyatt Burg threw for two TDs.
A freshman, Wyatt Kohlmeyer, scored a late touchdown, and senior Mason Crawford had “a great game on both sides of the ball,” Mabry said.
Perrydale suited up 15 players, though two were unable to play because of injuries.
The Pirates went into the game having been ranked 10th in the state among eight-man teams by vote on the coaches (Class 1A Special District 1 rival St. Paul is ranked third behind No. 1 Adrian and Powder Valley).
Having a six-man game “was a little different,” Mabry said, “because everybody we scheme up for is eight-man. You have to take out your blocking guards and move in your ends.”
In the six-man game, everyone is an eligible receiver, and the player who takes the snap can’t run past the line of scrimmage with it, at least not until he gives the ball first to someone else. The Pirates kept Burg in the QB spot, though, and had him play mostly under center. Lux was the primary ground threat, as should be the case all season, especially on pitches and outside runs.
Crawford adds more of an inside running threat; he had a 100-yard game at Falls City, using his size (6-1, 165 pounds) and hard running to complement Lux.
Burg hit Lux in stride for a touchdown pass that went 46 yards, and Burg connected on a crossing route with junior Erik Danka that went 41 yards for another touchdown.
“Wyatt had two other passes that were dropped that would have been scores,” Mabry said. “He can throw the ball 50 to 60 yards in the air. He’s going to be the key to how we play.”
Crosspoint will come to town with seniors at QB and running back, “which means they’re going to be consistent offensively,” Mabry said. “It will be a tough match-up for us. It’s all about turnovers in eight-man football, and who’s going to take advantage of the turnovers.”
Falls City coach Dean Munkers applauded his players after last week’s game.
“Considering the numbers, the effort and the way our guys played was good,” he said. “There were times when we’d get frustrated, but we had three players in their first high school football game, so they’re going to make some mistakes.”
The Mountaineers had opportunities to score, starting with a turnover they got early in the game and inside the Pirates’ 10. But Falls City/Kings Valley turned around and gave the ball back to Perrydale on a fumble.
“We fumbled three or four times inside their 20,” Munkers said.
Munkers liked that the defense made some fourth-down stops and that the team kept battling, despite its understandable fatigue.
“We got really tired toward the middle of the first half. I used all my timeouts to try to give us some rest,” he said.
Falls City/Kings Valley hits the road on Saturday for its second game. The Mountaineers and Chiloquin will kick off at 5 p.m.
Munkers said he hopes to have nine players in uniform.
“I can’t go recruit 10 more guys to come to our school, so we have to stay positive with each other and work to get better,” he said.
