PERRYDALE — The defense rose to the occasion, and the offense got the job done, too, in a solid performance Friday that gave Perrydale’s football team an important victory.

The Pirates turned back Mohawk 32-22 at home to improve to 3-1 overall.

In the Class 1A eight-man Special District 1 North Division standings, Perrydale and Mohawk are tied for second at 1-1, behind Waldport (3-0) and ahead of St. Paul (1-0) and Falls City/Kings Valley Charter (0-4).

“A terrific win for us,” Perrydale coach Steve Mabry said. “It was one of the best defensive efforts I’ve been a part of. The defense probably won it for us.”

Mohawk had scored 40 and 54 points in its other games, and the Mustangs featured two dangerous offensive threats in junior quarterback Konor Robinson and senior running back Aiden O’Dea.

“Those are two dynamic players who had pretty much dominated and who can get outside and really test your defense, and we kept both of them in check,” Mabry said.

The Pirates, now ranked ninth in 1A by the Oregon School Activities Association, were mostly successful in keeping Mohawk, ranked 11th, from making big plays.

“We were going to make them earn it, make them go 80 yards,” Mabry said.

Robinson and O’Dea had combined for 12 touchdowns this season, and the Pirates held them to one.

A big red-zone stop on fourth down from the 5-yard line was among the highlights for the Perrydale defense.

The Pirates altered their 3-3 defense to a “3-2-1 monster formation, with junior Mason Crawford as the “monster” linebacker charged with being a “spy” on QB Robinson. Crawford and the rest of the defense were able to hold Robinson to less than 70 yards rushing, Mabry said.

Perrydale led 8-6 at halftime and extended the lead with a ground-oriented attack.

“We pounded the ball,” Mabry said.

Junior quarterback Wyatt Burg was “tremendous managing the game,” Mabry said, and in completing 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He had two long TD hook-ups, of 66 and 77 yards, with senior Kaej Haynes and a 62-yard touchdown strike to Crawford.

Senior Finn Janesofsky continued to give the Pirates life in the run game, going for 142 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Mabry credited assistant coach Troy Trembly with “a great job of calling the game. We mixed it up enough that when we threw the ball, our guys were wide open. Two of the touchdown passes were over the top and the other was a great call on a screen pass to Kaej on third down.”

The home fans had a good time watching Perrydale bounce back from its long road trip to Klamath Falls and 28-12 loss the previous week to Crosspoint Christian.

“The crowd was great,” Mabry said.

Perrydale visits Falls City on Saturday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

“One week, one game at a time,” Mabry said. “We just need to keep getting better.”

Falls City

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter ran into a steamrolling St. Paul on Friday. The host Buckaroos won 68-0.

St. Paul, ranked No 7 by the OSAA, was coming off a 67-22 victory over Camas Valley.

Mountaineers coach Laric Cook noted that big plays and mistakes gave St. Paul a lot of its scoring on Friday. St, Paul picked off six passes and returned three for touchdowns, and the Buckaroos blocked three punts, scoring directly off two of them.

“We moved the ball on them,” Cook said. “We got first downs.”

Falls City, 0-4, has three of its four remaining games at home, beginning Saturday with the 7 p.m. kickoff against Perrydale.