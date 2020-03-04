Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE — The Perrydale High School boys basketball team missed its shot at going to the 1A state playoffs by four points.
The Pirates (20-7. 11-3 Casco League) traveled to Ione/Arlington (21-6, 10-4 Big Sky League) on Saturday for the game that was going to determine the team’s fate, falling 42-38.
“It was a great game and unfortunately someone comes up short,” said head coach Brian Domes in an interview with the Oregon School Activities Association. “I give Ione a lot of credit for the class they had with my players, shaking hands and hugging our guys in somber defeat.”
Capturing the lead for the first time all game in the third quarter, the Pirates pushed it by five with less than three minutes to go, until the Cardinals’ pressured the team on defense, creating a few miscues down the stretch that the Pirates couldn’t recover from.
Senior Josh Crawford led for the night with 12 points scored and five rebounds. Senior David Domes contributed eight points and one rebound.
The first game of the 1A state playoff series on Feb. 26 was certainly a nail-biter for those in the Perrydale High School basketball auditorium.
Tying 49-49 at the buzzer, the Pirates went into a thriller of an overtime quarter to eventually claim the 54-51 victory against North Clackamas Christian.
Those final four minutes put into question the outcome of the matchup.
“That was quite a game,” said head coach Brian Domes. “We knew it was going to be a tight one — even their coach said it was going to be a coin-toss, and I have to agree with that.”
This game’s outcome mirrored the playoff game against NCC from two years ago — that game also went into overtime and the Pirates pulled up with the victory.
So going into this game, the team knew what to expect.
“I think we started out pretty strong, but then we kind of forced things a lot, so we needed to just slow things down,” said David Domes.
After getting through the first-quarter jitters, the Pirates’ defense took form, and the team took the lead against the Saints heading into the locker room, thanks to junior Chandler Campos sinking a field goal to snag the 19-16 advantage.
“I felt really good about our defensive effort in the beginning,” Brian Domes said, “and I felt like offensively, (the Saints) couldn’t get through what we were putting out. Then we had some mistakes and turnovers, which is kind of what we do all year. We like to get in the lead, and then those mistakes and the miscues, it’s kind of unfortunate. But, it’s part of the game and it makes it more exciting for everyone — Well, I don’t know about for me. But it was fun. I felt like the kids played hard.”
The excitement really amped up in the last minute of the game, when foul trouble sent the Saints onto the line for a free-throw shot, which put them ahead of the Pirates.
Sophomore Brandon Graber pulled the Pirates away with a free throw of his own, but in the 20 remaining seconds of the fourth quarter, the Saints broke through and managed to knot the score at 49.
Being in overtime added to the pressure of the game, said David Domes.
“We just have to take a deep breath. We took a lot of timeouts in that final overtime to calm ourselves down and to say, ‘We got this, we have to do our best and play defense and take care of it.’”
