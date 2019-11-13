PERRYDALE – One touchdown.
That’s all that was between the Perrydale Pirates football team (8-2 overall, 4-1 Special District 1 North) and its shot at making it into the quarterfinals.
The 22-14 loss against Dufur, the 2018 1A state champions, hit the team hard on Friday night.
Players cried as everyone came together for a final team huddle, head coach Steve Mabry in the middle.
“It’s been a tremendous season for these guys,” Mabry said. “We’ve had quite a journey this year as a team, and a great effort. No one wants to lose a game, but for our kids — I feel bad for them — but it’s a growing experience. It’s how you learn. It’s how you become better.”
For the seniors, this game was it. Friday night closed a chapter on their high school football careers.
“We put all we had into it,” said senior Josh Crawford. “We had some miscues, so that’s probably what ended up being our detriment. But we fought hard all season long, and this core of guys, they have a good future, so I’m excited to see what they do next year; it was a really good season, I’m glad I was able to be a part of it.”
The action didn’t start until the end of the second quarter, when sophomore Kaej Haynes scored a touchdown in the second quarter with 2:19 left to go, putting the Pirates ahead 6-0 — but not for long. Thirty-five seconds left to go and Dufur (7-3 overall, 4-1 Special District 3 West) put down a touchdown to clinch the lead 8-6.
The third quarter opened with a 90-yard run from senior Josh Crawford, breaking away from the Rangers to secure a second touchdown.
For the night, Crawford rushed for 106 yards on 13 attempts and nabbed one touchdown; sophomore Fin Janesofsky rushed for 138 yards on 14 attempts, and senior David Domes passed for 126 yards on five attempts, and recorded a touchdown.
“It was a great defensive struggle, and two really good teams,” said Mabry. “I mean anytime you’re playing the four-time state champ, it’s going to be a battle. They’re very well-coached and a very good team. We had our chances. It was kind of a slugfest, two heavy weights who both kind of do the same thing. Like I said if you’re going to lose to someone, you wanna lose to someone good.”
2016 was the last time the Pirates made it to the playoffs, losing 42-38 to Dufur. Making it to the playoffs this year is a sign of the team’s hard work throughout the season.
“We had some great senior leadership. And, you know, they kind of grew up as the year went along,” Mabry said. “I think every challenge we came across we got an opportunity to get better. And when we start winning, winning is contagious, you get into that mindset.”
There’s nothing like high school football, Crawford said.
“It’s definitely something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. It sucks being done, but I’m excited to see what’s to come.”
