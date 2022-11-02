Pirates football

Brandon Lux tries to keep his footing on the wet field.

 By Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The Perrydale football team traveled to St. Paul on Oct. 28 looking to upset 1A’s top team. However the Buckaroos took control early and the slippery and wet conditions presented the visiting Pirates with insurmountable challenges. St. Paul won easily, 52-0.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.