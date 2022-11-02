Itemizer-Observer
The Perrydale football team traveled to St. Paul on Oct. 28 looking to upset 1A’s top team. However the Buckaroos took control early and the slippery and wet conditions presented the visiting Pirates with insurmountable challenges. St. Paul won easily, 52-0.
“We knew initially that St. Paul was going to execute,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “They were going to be physical and they also had a lot of things that we needed to concentrate on trying to stop. But what I think it came down to was us playing non-aggressive. I think we were waiting for things to happen instead of what we were doing all week in practice was recognizing the play and trying to control the line of scrimmage.”
St. Paul’s offense got off to a fast start scoring in the first two minutes after George Pohlschneider punched in a one-yard touchdown. The Buckaroos got the ball back a couple minutes later and scored again quickly with a Clay Smith 5-yard touchdown run. Down two scores, Perrydale looked to get its offense going. The Pirates needed to convert on a short fourth down to keep the drive alive. But as running back Brandon Lux began his run, he slipped, falling well short of the line to gain.
St. Paul’s took advantage of the short field, growing its lead to 22-0. Perrydale quarterback Wyatt Burg was intercepted on the next Pirates drive, again giving St. Paul a short field to work with.
The Buckaroos lead ballooned to 38-0 quickly as they scored on their first two drives of the second quarter.
Perrydale’s Reece Herber recovered a St. Paul fumble at the Buckaroos 30-yard line, giving the Pirates offense a hopeful jolt. After being turning the ball over on downs, the Buckaroos needed just three plays for a 76-yard score from Smith. Misery continued to follow the Pirates on the ensuing kickoff when Lux lost control of the ball which St. Paul recovered. Hunter Naumann scored one more touchdown for the Buckaroos as St. Paul built a hefty 52-0 lead going into the second half.
The second half went quickly with neither team finding the endzone and the score remaining unchanged.
The Pirates have an opportunity to flush this game down the memory hole and as they move into the postseason hosting Camas Valley on Nov. 4 with the time to be set after the I-O’s press time.
“It’s playoff football now,” said Mabry. “So we have to flush this and have two or three good days of practice, shore up the things that we’re already good at and improve on the things we’re not because now it’s one and done.”
