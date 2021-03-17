Itemizer-Observer

PERRYDALE — Floodlights blazed on Friday night at Perrydale School, illuminating the Pirates football team’s 12-6 victory over the Mohawk Mustangs in its second game since the fall of 2019.

“It’s awesome to be out here,” said junior Finn Janesofsky. “I didn’t think we would have a season. I was really bummed out this entire year, I was bored, not a lot of stuff to do, so when I heard that I would get a chance to play this year, I was very happy.”

The Pirates (1-0, 1-1) played stifling defense from the first play, giving the Mustangs no room to score, and by the time the clock ran out on the first quarter, neither team had made a trip down to the goalposts.

With 45 seconds to go in the second quarter, junior Kaej Haynes nabbed a 30-yard touchdown that put the Pirates on board 6-0. He was the only player to make it to the end zone, scoring Perrydale’s second touchdown five minutes into the final quarter.

Perrydale amassed 345 yards of offense to Mohawk’s 167.

Haynes also led the defense with 13 tackles and two sacks.

The team looks different from last year, with only two seniors and three juniors, compared to the seasoned five seniors and five juniors from the 2019 season.

“We have so many young guys starting, basically we are a freshman/sophomore team, and it shows a little bit, but they play hard,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “And that’s what we talk about — every game, every week, we need to get better.”

This football season is a short six weeks — and no playoffs to cap it off, either.

“Last year we made it to the state playoffs, and you always want to try and make it to that next stage, just keep going farther every year, so it’s a little tougher to stay motivated when you don’t have that goal,” said Janesofsky. “But I think just that relief of actually being able to play kind of filled in for that.”

It will be a season of building for the Pirates, Mabry said.

“This year, our goal is, in six weeks, we want to be the best team we can for six weeks,” he said. “At the end of six weeks, we want to look at it and say okay, where did we improve? Where didn’t we improve? And what else can we do?”