FALLS CITY — The Perrydale High School boys basketball team wrote a different ending to its story at Thursday night’s second cross-county rematch with the Falls City Mountaineers by winning 49-36.
This victory came on the heels of the 47-36 loss to the Mountaineers — snapping a 26-year winning streak against the Pirates’ purple-and-gold clad opponents.
That loss hit the team hard.
“At the beginning of this game, (head coach Brian Domes) reminded us how we didn’t really like the end of that first game,” said junior Chandler Campos, chuckling.
So they approached this game differently.
“We threw something different at them,” Domes said.
He said he was hoping for a win.
“And I’m really happy with how they came out,” he said. “We had a lot of turnovers, but I thought the plan we had was good and worked well. Just made a few mistakes that then gets under my skin and then I’m under their skin, but all in all, the kids worked hard.”
Senior David Domes put the team on board with an outside hitter three minutes into the game. At the end of the first quarter, the Pirates were leading 11-6, but not without some trouble along the way brought by the defense the Mountaineers threw at them.
The biggest challenge the team encountered, like last time, was the Mountaineer’s powerhouse player, junior Jason Lafayette.
“He’s so tough,” Domes said. “He’s pretty amazing.”
This time around, the Pirates knew what to expect from him.
“I think we just brought the intensity on defense and made sure to stop Jason, because you know what he can do,” Campos said.
This year is Campos’ first at Perrydale, and he’s already marking himself as a valuable addition to the Pirates team.
“It feels really good to get that varsity spot,” he said. “It gives me energy.”
Senior Josh Crawford put in 15 points and 14 rebounds for the night; Campos scored 15 points, and sophomore Kaej Haynes added nine rebounds.
It was in the third quarter that the Pirates started settling in and were able to break away with a substantial margin of 41-26 by going on a 20-point run, with Campos scoring 11 of those points.
This victory carries the team into its final week of the regular season. Then it’s on to districts, with the goal being the state championships at Baker High School.
“We are already thinking about the teams we might play, and we’re getting prepared for that,” Campos said. He said he’s excited for the opportunity to play in the postseason.
The Pirates hosted Livingstone Adventist Academy on Tuesday after press time, then wraps things up with a road game at Willamette Valley Christian on Thursday.
