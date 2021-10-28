Itemizer-Observer

PERRYDALE — The playoffs start now for Perrydale football.

Well, not officially. But for all intents and purposes, Perrydale’s 7 p.m. Thursday game feels like a playoff match-up. The Pirates will take on nonleague foe Gold Beach at Waldport, and a spot in the 16-team Class 1A playoffs could be on the line for Perrydale.

“If we win, we’re probably in,” Pirates coach Steve Mabry said, “and probably a 10 seed or something like that.”

Perrydale could lose the game and still make the state playoffs, based on its 1A ranking (11th going into the week). But a loss to Gold Beach might drop the Pirates in the seeding and have them face a higher-ranked team in the first round Nov. 5-6.

Gold Beach is 5-2 overall after its 34-8 victory Friday at home against Camas Valley. The Panthers are ranked 10th. Perrydale and Gold Beach have played one common team this season — fourth-ranked Waldport.

Perrydale lost 90-54, and Gold Beach lost 56-40. Gold Beach “will be comparable to us in a lot of ways,” Mabry said.

The offenses are a bit different, as Gold Beach spreads the field more, runs the fly sweep and uses a short passing game with a sophomore quarterback who “is a good athlete.”

Defensively, “they’re not as big up front as we are. They blitz a lot and make you throw the ball over the top, which I think we’re able to do now.”

Mabry bases that statement on the rise of his quarterback, junior Wyatt Burg. Burg passed for three touchdowns and ran for another last week as Perrydale lost 58-22 at St. Paul, the state’s No. 1-ranked team.

The Pirates played a lot better against St. Paul than they did the week before at home against Waldport.

“We played well, and the effort was really good, and it was closer than the score would indicate,” Mabry said.

Perrydale led early and was within striking distance until the fourth quarter. And that was despite a couple of costly fumbles in the pouring rain — “terrible conditions,” Mabry said — and even with a first-quarter leg injury to two-way standout senior Kaej Haynes.

Junior Mason Crawford came on for Haynes, scored three touchdowns and was active on defense, and sophomore Connor Graber took Haynes’ middle linebacker spot and, with Crawford, led the Pirates in tackles.

Mabry was hopeful that Haynes can return for the Gold Beach game, which will take place on artificial turf.