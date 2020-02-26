Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE — Thursday night, the Perrydale High School girls basketball team began its first round of league playoffs by hosting Livingstone Adventist Academy and slaughtering the team 69-42.
The contest was an easy defeat, leading 40-18 at halftime, but it was still a reason for celebration.
“I thought we played more as a team tonight than we have in a while,” said sophomore Elana Porter.
Head coach Terry Newton said he kept the girls “playing midway” to what the team can usually do.
There was a reason to this.
“We hid a lot of stuff tonight because there are teams filming us tonight from around the state to see what we can bring,” he said.
“But overall,” he said. “A win’s a win. And now we go play St. Paul.”
Senior Amity Deters said beating St. Paul (25-1, 14-0 Casco) means the Pirates (22-4, 12-2 Casco) only have to play one more game to make it to the state championships at Baker High School.
Last time the Pirates faced St. Paul, they fell 33-15.
To beat them this round, the team will have to change its approach.
“We need to play really hard and do our best in that game,” Deters said. “We always play our defense really well against them, but I think in order for us to win, we need to run our offenses and shoot as well as we can.”
But it’s more than just attacking the game technically.
“We need to get in a rhythm,” said sophomore Elana Porter. “Because last time we weren’t on our best game.”
On Saturday, the Pirates faced the Buckaroos and lost 44-18.
On Tuesday after press time, the team began the state 1A playoffs by hosting Southwest Christian (21-4, 10-2 The Valley 10 League).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.