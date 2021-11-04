PERRYDALE — Perrydale gets the underdog role going into the Class 1A eight-man football playoffs.

The Pirates (4-4) are bound for Powder Valley (8-1) and a 6 p.m. Friday first-round game.

It’s a 345-miles, five-hour trip to North Powder. The Pirates plan to leave at 8:30 a.m. Friday, check into a Pendleton hotel, eat, then head to the stadium, which is about an hour away. After the game, they’ll spend the night in Pendleton before returning home on Saturday.

“The kids are excited,” Perrydale coach Steve Mabry said. “We didn’t have a playoff opportunity last season.”

The favored Badgers rolled to most of their victories. The only blemish was a 38-0 loss at No. 1 Adrian in midseason (Oct. 1). Powder Valley’s victims include visiting St. Paul on Sept. 17, 50-40. St. Paul defeated Perrydale 58-22, but the teams were close going into the fourth quarter.

Powder Valley has a “potent offense,” Mabry said. The Badgers have averaged 43.4 points per game while allowing 22.9. Powder Valley’s season low for points is 36.

Perrydale’s averages are 34.0 and 33.8.

Ball control will be important for Perrydale’s offense. “We want that score to be in the 30s,” Mabry said.

The Badgers have a 26-man roster with 13 players 6-0 or taller and seven 200 pounds or more. The Pirates have 19 players on their roster, with five 6-0 or taller and six at 200 pounds or more.

But it’s speed that might make the Badgers dangerous.

“Our defense does well on the inside,” Mabry said, “so we’ll practice on keeping them inside the box, and have a lot of guys flying around.”

The winner will advance to a second-round game against Myrtle Point or Enterprise.

Perrydale is coming off a 40-28 neutral-site loss to Gold Beach. The non-league game was played in a downpour at Waldport High on Thursday. It was a mixed bag for the Pirates, who weren’t able to put together a complete game but had their moments.

“We were okay the first half and dominated the second,” Mabry said. “We dropped two touchdown passes in the rain.”

Gold Beach built a lead in part by taking advantage of a couple of Perrydale mistakes, including a muffed onside kick.

Pirates quarterback Wyatt Burg played well, Mabry said, and two-way back Kaej Haynes returned from an injury and scored two touchdowns even though he was still limited.

“We moved the ball well,” Mabry said.