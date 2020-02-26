Itemizer-Observer
PERRYDALE — In the first round of the Casco League playoffs, the Perrydale High School boys basketball team scraped by with a 40-36 victory on Thursday night against the Falls City Mountaineers.
The Pirates (19-6, 11-3 Casco) started off with a big, 22-5 lead to finish out the first quarter, but in the second quarter, things went downhill.
“We started out strong, and the our momentum slowed way down,” said senior Josh Crawford. The Mountaineers (17-9, 9-5 Casco) forced multiple turnovers in the second quarter that put the Pirates into a cold spell. Going into the locker rooms, the Pirates still led, but only managed to score four points in the second eight-minute stretch of the contest.
“We lost all of our composure and forced things, I don’t know,” said head coach Brian Domes. At halftime, “I just told them, ‘you guys have to relax, take care of the ball.’ The decisions they made on offense were hurting us in the second quarter, forcing shots, forcing drives and not getting the results we wanted. We weren’t rotating well on defense, either. It seems we just lost a little energy and what was important to us.”
Coming out of the locker rooms, Domes’ pep talk must have worked, because the Pirates’ defense didn’t let the Mountaineers score until less than a minute to go in the third quarter, when the Mountaineers’ Jason Lafayette broke through and scored.
“The third and fourth quarter, we really got the intensity and our energy back,” said junior Chandler Campos. “We were moving the ball around and getting good looks, and we were playing well as a team.”
The Mountaineers seemed to wake up in the fourth quarter, matching the Pirates’ energy. Lafayette opened the quarter by sinking two shots in a row, and the Mountaineers’ senior Darren Doyle nabbed a layup to knot the game — and put it into question for the Pirates, until senior David Domes landed a layup of his own to break the team away and reclaim the lead.
Domes went into Saturday’s matchup with the No. 1 Crosshill (23-2, 14-0 Casco) with realistic expectations.
“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We want another shot at them, while understanding that they’re a really good team. We just want to show up and hopefully give them a good ball game. The hope is that the energy and the intensity is there. We’ll see — we’ll go give it a shot.”
Campos agreed with his coach.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get that league championship,” he said.
On Saturday, the boys fell 48-27 to Crosshill, and ended the weekend by taking second place in league.
This week, the team will engage in the start of the 1A playoffs, starting with a home game against North Clackamas Christian (21-5, 14-4 The Valley 10 league) today at 6:30 p.m.
