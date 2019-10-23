Pirates volleyball besmirches Lions

PERRYDALE – The last volleyball game of the season for the Perrydale Pirates wasn’t competitive.

The team slaughtered the Livingstone Adventist Academy Lions (5-12 overall, 4-10 Casco) in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13, 3-0 victory. It was a nice way to finish out the season as the Pirates (25-6 overall, 11-3 Casco League) head into the district tournament on Saturday at Central High School, where the top five teams in the Casco League will compete to punch its ticket to the state playoffs.

The team is back to its original lineup just in time for the tournament, with the return of junior and middle blocker Bailey Savage, who was out for three weeks after rolling her ankle in late September.

Head coach Denise Dickey is happy the team is back together again.

“We’re still kind of getting back into the groove of things, and I thought they did well tonight, considering they moved back into their original spot, so now they’re back in their comfort zone, so I’m excited to see how Saturday goes for us,” she said.

The Pirates open up the district tournament against Crosshill Christian (22-4 overall, 11-3 Casco). It’s a match the team and Dickey are eagerly anticipating.

“We lost a match to Crosshill, on Oct. 1, the day after (Savage) got injured,” Dickey said. “But the girls did really well without her, they adjusted really well … they were just out of sync. But I’m feeling really good about how the girls are looking as they head into Saturday.”

If the Pirates win, they will play St. Paul (23-5 overall, 14-0 Casco) later that day.

Read about the tournament results in next week’s paper, or online.