INDEPENDENCE — Over the weekend, the Perrydale Pirates volleyball team secured its spot in playoffs after a 3-1 victory against CrossHill Christian and a 3-0 loss to St. Paul on Saturday at Central High School.

“Right now, we are guaranteed to play on Wednesday,” said head coach Denise Dickey. Wednesday’s game will be the first round of playoffs for the 1A level, and the Pirates will host North Clackamas Christian (18-7 overall, 8-4 the Valley 10 League) at 6:30 p.m.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Dickey said. “Not as good as Crosshill, so it won’t be a blowout, but I’m excited.”

After a first set victory against Crosshill, winning 25-17, the Pirates (26-7 overall, 11-3 Casco League) came out in the second set with flat energy, trailing behind as the Eagles (23-5 overall, 11-3 Casco) went on an 8-1 scoring spree. Unable to dig deep enough to catch up, the Pirates fell 25-19.

“I think what happens is that they settle in and they settle down and they only play to the level of the team that they’re playing,” Dickey said. “… They were flat, there was no enthusiasm. … I think it was, they came in with all this energy, even this morning when we got on the bus, they had all this energy bundled up and then they let it out in one big burst and that burst set and they just had to find a way to find that again.”

The third set contained six tied scores and several lead changes before the Pirates were able to break away for the lead and win 25-21.

Making quick work of the fourth set, the Pirates clinched it 25-14, jumping ahead early in the set to nab the lead.

“I think we did pretty good overall,” said senior libero Kenzy Lawrence. “We were excited from the beginning, and we started playing at an easy level, and then we had to get our energy back up to get the win.”

Crosshill and St. Paul (25-5 overall, 14-0 Casco) are the teams in league that offer the Pirates the most competition throughout the season.

“Sometimes in our league we don’t have very exciting games, so playing teams like St. Paul and Crosshill, it really gets our energy up and they’re fun to play,” said Lawrence.