Last season the Central girls basketball team missed out on the postseason by a razor-thin margin when they were edged by Milwaukee for the final playoff spot. This season with the group coming back the Panthers believe they can make a run to the postseason and quite possibly earn a spot to the final site in Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

