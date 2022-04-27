Itemizer-Observer
Local high school baseball teams got in some late-week games last week, giving them a better idea of how they stand and giving everyone hope that the worst and wettest weather could be left behind.
While Dallas continued to look for its first league win, Central did enough to finish the week at .500 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
West Salem snapped a four-game skid with a shutout victory at home over Mountain View.
Here’s more:
Dallas
The Dragons were 4-11 overall and 0-6 in the MWC through last week.
They were are scheduled to play at Central on Monday and will play host to Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Dallas’ next opponent will be South Albany, with a road game on Wednesday, May 4 kicking off that two-game set.
In order, the Dragons lost 4-3 at Corvallis, 8-3 at home against Corvallis and 8-2 at Silverton last week.
The first game against the Spartans came down to the wire. The Dragons got a runner to second base in the top of the seventh before a strikeout and ground out ended the game.
The score was 2-2 after three innings, with the Dragons getting a two-run single in the third from freshman third baseman Eli Hess. Another freshman, right fielder Jack Strange, led off with a double.
Down 4-2, Dallas cut the deficit with a pair of hits and a Corvallis throwing error to first.
Sophomore Lucas Lefever pitched the first two innings for Dallas, and Strange worked the final four. Together, they allowed seven hits, two walks and three earned runs while striking out four.
Eli Hess finished 2 for 3 in Dallas’ seven-hit attack.
Central
The Panthers began last week being no-hit by Corvallis senior Garrett Holpuch in a 4-0 loss, but Central came back to win 6-3 at Crescent Valley before losing to the Raiders 8-2 at Central.
The Panthers were 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the MWC going into a Monday encounter with Dallas.
The Central-Dallas league series was to conclude at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dallas.
Central also is scheduled to play host to Lebanon at 5 p.m. Friday and go to Lebanon on Monday for the second and final game of that series.
Holpuch’s gem last week included no walks and 13 strikeouts of Central batters. He hit Central senior shortstop Seth White with a pitch, costing him a perfect game.
“He had it going, had some good late-breaking stuff,” Central coach Tom Roberts said. “We hit the ball hard four or five times, but right at guys.”
The Spartans ended the week at 5-1 in the MWC and 11-5 overall.
“Corvallis has a very solid pitching staff. It seems like that’s the strength of their team. They’re going to be in every game,” Roberts said.
In the win over Crescent Valley, sophomore left-hander Kevin O’Malley started and went five innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Isaiah Sanchez, a sophomore, allowed one hit over the final two frames.
“It was kind of an emergency start for Kevin, because (sophomore) Evan Beaver was having some arm issues,” Roberts said.
Junior first baseman delivered a two-run double in the third inning, when Central got three runs for a 3-0 lead.
Crescent Valley pulled even in the fifth.
The winning run came in the sixth on senior third baseman Malachi McCormick’s RBI single.
Central added two runs in the seventh, using a bases-loaded walk and passed ball.
Crescent Valley’s 8-2 victory came with Central committing eight errors and managing only four hits.
West Salem
The Titans, who had dropped their first two league games at home against Bend, lost a Saturday game 3-2 at home to Mountain View before taking the nightcap 3-0.
Senior Brody McMullen led the way in the victory with an overpowering day on the mound (15 strikeouts) and a big hit, a two-RBI double that gave the Titans their 3-0 lead.
Sophomore Matt Luke came on to get the final two outs.
The first game with Mountain View had senior Brooks Ferguson putting the Titans in a 2-0 lead with a two-RBI hit down the third-base line.
Senior lefty John Olsen tossed 6 2/3 innings for the Titans, keeping the Cougars off-balance.
“Mountain View is a good team,” West Salem coach Taylor Blair, “and they have a lot of seniors.”
The Cougars were 12-3 overall after their split with the Titans, and 1-2 in league.
West Salem finished last week 1-3 in the Mountain Valley Conference and 4-11 overall.
The Titans were slated to play McNary on Monday and Tuesday.
West Salem’s next games are against Sprague – Thursday there and Friday on the Titans’ diamond.
A Tuesday, May 3 game will have West Salem at South Salem’s Gilmore Field.
