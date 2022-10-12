Itemizer-Observer
In their previous four games the Perrydale football team steamrolled their opponents, outscoring them 231-60 while going undefeated, however the Pirates offense seemed to hit a speed bump against Myrtle Point after they were handed their first loss 50-6.
“I think our biggest problem was we turned the ball over four times in the first half,” said head coach Steve Mabry. “And those turnovers resulted is scores for Myrtle Point. I think we were our own worst enemy in the first half and that pretty much sealed the deal.”
The Bobcats jumped on the Pirates early and took an early 16-0 lead. Perrydale drove deep into Bobcat territory but a fumble ended their scoring hopes and Myrtle Point only needed one play to flip the field and score. The Pirates got on the board just before halftime after quarterback Wyatt Burg found his receiver Erik Danka for a 13-yard passing touchdown but Myrtle Point still held a big lead 36-6.
The second half continued to be tough sledding for the visiting Pirates as the Bobcat defense held them scoreless the rest of the way and put up two more touchdowns leaving a stamp on the evening with a 50-6 win.
Perrydale still sits in the top 10 rankings for 1A football and will look to bounce back next week when they host Alsea on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
“We still control our own destiny for the most part,” said Mabry. “If we take care of our business we’ll be in the hunt to be where we want to be and it starts with this game (against Alsea). So our goal is to get back and do what we do best and that means running the ball and being aggressive upfront.”
West Salem loses on late touchdown at Sprague
The West Salem Titans travelled to Olympic Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7 still looking for their first win of the season. Despite battling all night, a Sprague touchdown in the final seconds of the game gave the Olympians just enough to beat the visiting Titans 28-21.
Sprague took the lead first with only a couple of minutes left in the opening frame after a quarterback sneak at the one-yard line gave the Olympians a 7-0 lead. Sprague held a 14-0 lead deep into the second quarter until the Titans running back burst through a seam and found the end zone from nearly 35-yards out but West Salem was still down at halftime 14-6.
West Salem’s special teams came up big in the third quarter when Sprague was forced to punt deep in their own territory and the Titans broke through the line to block the punt. The Titans recovered the block in the end zone for a touchdown tying the game at 14.
In the final four minutes of the game and both teams locked at 21, Sprague drained the clock nearly all the way down on their way to a big scoring drive. Sprague quarterback Athan Palmateer looked to pass but instead held onto the ball and scrambled for the touchdown lifting the Olympians to a 28-21 win over West Salem.
West Salem will return home next week with a good opportunity to win their first game against a struggling McNary team on Oct. 14 with kick-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Falls City gets first win against Jewell
The Falls City football program returned to action for their first game since Sept. 10 in a loss against Chiloquin. On Oct. 7 against the Jewell Blue Jays, the Mountaineers would pick up their first season win 59-35 while also scoring a season high point total. Falls City’s next scheduled game is on Oct. 28 against Alsea at 7 p.m.
