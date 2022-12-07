Itemizer-Observer
The Cherry City XC team traveled all the way to Alabama to compete in the Garmin RunningLane XC Championships on Dec. 3. The boys team finished seventh overall with 274 points out of a total team field of 29 in the Gold Championship Race. Junior Jack Meier (15:43) and Senior Brady Bliven (15:59) led the
way for the boys team as other scorers included Logan Schwartz (16:24), Isaac McDonald (16:34) and Garrett Fenske (16:50) rounded out the scoring. Other finishers included seniors Connor Roop (17:28) and Ryan Newton (17:46).
High School
Wrestling
Central’s wrestling team took part in the Paul Burlison Invitational at Cascade on Dec. 3. The Panthers finished tied for 13th out of 20 eligble teams with a total of 41 points. Sophomore Case Merritt finished fourth in the 120-pound weight class also totaling the most points with 16. Senior Jose Lugo also placed in his 195-pound division with a sixth-place finish and adding 13 points.
The Panthers will get ready for their next meet on Dec. 16 when they host the Van Holstad Invitational starting at 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
The Dallas girls basketball team was slated to play their season opener on the road against Tillamook. But the game was called off due to road conditions. The Dragons will instead open their season against Cascade on Dec. 6 before hosting West Albany on Dec. 13.
Perrydale’s girls basketball opened their season on the road against 2A Gaston, falling to the Greyhounds, 37-9. They will get ready for their next matchup on Dec. 8 at Willamette Valley Christian.
On Dec. 2 the West Salem girls basketball team opened their season on the road against Liberty. The Titans got the win in a tight fashion beating the Falcons 54-53. West Salem will have their home opener on Dec. 9 against Mountainside with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
