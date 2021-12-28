Itemizer-Observer report
Wrestling
The Oregon School Activities Association had to make a major change in its postseason due to COVID-19 restrictions at Vererans Memorial Coliseum that require proof of vaccination or a recent, negative PCR test at the door.
So the OSAA will have a new location for all of its high school state championships this season.
The OSAA executive board decision moves all of the tournaments from Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Class 6A championships will take place at Sandy High. The 5A tourney will be at Ridgeview High.
Each of the six classification tournaments will last only one day – Saturday, Feb. 26 – except for the 6A meet, which will be on either Feb. 25-26 or Feb. 26-27.
The girls state championships for all classifications will be on Feb. 24, at Culver High.
Dallas and Central return to competition on Wednesday and Thursday, taking part in the prestigious Northwest Duals at West Albany.
Dallas then has a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Silverton on Jan. 5, while Central wrestles that day at West Albany again, this time in a three-way league dual that includes Crescent Valley.
West Salem also is in action on Jan. 5. The Titans will play host to a Mountain Valley Conference dual meet against Sprague.
Cheerleading/dance and drill
The OSAA also is moving the state championships in these two sports from the Memorial Coliseum. Both will be staged at Oregon City High. The cheer competition is set for Feb. 12, and the dance/drill will take place on March 18-19.
Swimming
The first meet of the New Year for Dallas and Central will be on January 4 at Dallas Aquatic Center.
West Salem swims Thursday at Kroc Community Center in the West Salem Invitational, which includes David Douglas, McMinnville and Newberg, all routine good programs.
The Titans then return to Kroc Center on Jan. 6 for a Mountain Valley Conference dual meet against McKay.
