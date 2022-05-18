Itemizer-Observer
Boys tennis
Dallas advanced the doubles team of brothers Isaac and Seth Jones to state.
They finished second in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference meet May 11-13 at Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis.
Isaac, a junior, and Seth, a sophomore, weren’t seeded in the district tourney, but they won four matches before falling to a strong tandem of junior Luke Forester and freshman Richard Wang from Crescent Valley in a two-set final.
The Jones opened with a victory over the fifth-seeded team, from South Albany, then dominated against a team from Lebanon.
That put the Jones brothers into the quarterfinal against a team out of Crescent Valley. The match lasted two hours, and Dallas had to rally after losing the first set 6-2. In the second set, the Jones team led 5-2, then trailed 6-5, but stayed alive by winning a tiebreaker. The Joneses kept advancing in the tournament by taking the third set 6-4.
Now they were assured of a spot in the state tournament – and moved into the semifinals to face the No. 1-seeded team from West Albany, a team that had beaten them during the regular season. This time, Jones and Jones won a first set tie-breaker 7-5, then captured the second set 6-2.
“They were peaking at the right time,” Dallas coach Emily Schmelling said of the duo. “They grinded it out, and Isaac’s serve was pretty solid. And they were active at the net and ended some points really quick.”
The Oregon School Activities Association 5A championships are Friday and Saturday at Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
• West Salem finished its season with the MVC district meet May 9-10 at Caldera High in Bend.
Titan highlights include having singles players Alex Ochoa and Vaughan Tippets and the doubles team of Lenny Herrera and Ryan McDonough win their opening matches in the main draw, and with Erik Johnson and Josh Garibay reaching the consolation semifinals in doubles.
“I was very happy, considering the weather challenges of this season and lack of time on the court, that we made large improvement over the season,” coach Rich Peterson said. “I’m optimistic for next season, as we’ll have 17 players returning.”
Girls tennis
West Salem senior Shasling Fonseca, here this year as an exchange student from Costa Rica, earned a spot in the 6A championships by finishing second in last week’s Mountain Valley Conference district tournament.
Second-seeded Fonseca won matches 6-0, 6-0, then 6-1, 6-0 and then 6-0, 6-2 before defeating Sprague standout Tirzah Tarbox 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals. Her loss in the MVC finals came to Sprague’s leading player and the No. 1 seed, Libby Blair, 6-0, 6-1.
Also for the Titans, the doubles team of senior Anna Emerson and junior Charlotte Haworth qualified for state with their fourth-place district tourney finish. They won 6-0, 6-0, then 6-1, 6-0 and then 6-3, 6-4 before dropping their final two matches.
West Salem senior Laci Jespersen won the consolation singles.
Senior Mila Carreras, an exchange student from Paraguay, had a good tournament as well, making it to the fifth-place singles match.
West Salem finished third with nine points, trailing Sprague (19) and South Salem (14).
“Overall, it was a great tournament for us,” coach Chris Allen said.
The 6A championships are Thursday through Saturday at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
Girls golf
In a regional tournament at Bend Golf Club last week, West Salem took fourth to complete its season.
Sidney Meyers had a personal best of 103 for the Titans, second on the team.
“The girls had a great time,” coach Scott Coons said. ”The weather was fantastic, which we haven’t seen all year.”
Sheldon (380), Bend (400) and Sprague (417) finished ahead of the Titans (430).
Boys golf
West Salem placed fourth in the May 9 regional tournament at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River, missing out on a state tournament berth.
Sheldon shot 318 and McNary 332 to go 1-2 and advance. South Medford was third with a 332 total, followed by West Salem’s 346, North Medford’s 350 and Bend’s 371.
For the Titans, senior Brayden Sparkman qualified as an individual, though. He fired a 10-over-par 82 to tie for 10th at the regional.
• Perrydale ended its season by placing fifth out of 11 teams in a 3A/2A/1A regional tournament May 9 and 10 at Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Bend.
Regis (770 strokes over two rounds), Taft (798) and La Pine (830) earned spots in the state tournament. Toledo (832) edged Perrydale (854) for fourth.
Waldport and Blanchet Catholic both shot 859, East Linn Christian had an 863 total, and then came Harrisburg at 885, Siletz Valley at 1,235 and Amity at 1,428.
The top five individuals also qualified for state. Perrydale’s Con Lynch-Gilmore was ninth, shooting 103-91–194, only nine shots out of fifth place.
Also for the Pirates, Erik Danka was 24th out of 47 players with a 218 total and McGuire Perkins and Connor Graber were tied for 25th with 221s.
Boys lacrosse
The West Salem Titans moved into the North Valley division playoff finals and a game against McNary by winning twice last week over West Albany.
McNary finished 5-0 in the division for the regular season, while West Salem was 4-1 and West Albany was third out of five teams at 2-3.
West Salem and McNary were set to play Monday, May 16.
Last week, the Titans won 16-7 at West Albany to close their regular season. West Salem came back two nights later at home and routed the Bulldogs 15-1 in a first-round divisional playoff matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.