Itemizer-Observer
A new high school team is teeing off.
The Perrydale Pirates have a boys golf team for the first time in many years.
The Pirates entered the week with six players -- seniors Brandon Graber, McGuire Perkins and Caleb Jones, sophomores Erik Danka and Connor Graber and freshman Con Lynch-Gimore.
The first of their weekly Special District 2 league matches was to have been Monday at Salem Golf Club. The league consists of 13 schools from Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The matches go 18 holes, and the Pirates will go as far north as Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City and as far south as Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River. Other events are at McNary Golf Course and Salishan Golf Links. The district tournament is May 9-10 at Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters.
The coach is Brad Ford, a seventh-grade Perrydale teacher and golf enthusiast.
“I’ve been here eight years, and this is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve had a team,” he said. “I love to play. I’m not a PGA pro, but I understand how golf can help people in the future, how it’s a business game.”
Ford said he learned the game when young from his father, and later introduced it to his children. He plays the local courses when he can.
“I rarely keep score,” he said. “I probably shoot around 50 (for nine holes). To me, it’s just fun to go out, get a walk in, swing some sticks and enjoy the people you’re playing with.”
The Pirates are open to having girls turn out for golf as well.
“We would be coed if we had any girls,” Ford said. “I’m looking for anybody who wants to learn the game.”
One of his goals is for the Pirates “to see what’s possible. A lot of people say golf is an elitist sport, but I might disagree. It might not be cheap, but anybody can play.
“My goal is to get through the season and hopefully have a team again next year.”
The Pirates began assembling a couple weeks ago for practices, which have been taking place up to four times a week at various courses, including Cross Creek Golf Course, Dallas Golf Club and Bayou Golf Course in McMinnville.
“They’ve all been nice enough to donate course time to us,” Ford said. “It’s good to go to a variety of courses.”
The next match is Monday, April 4, at Chehalem Glenn Golf Course in Newberg.
• The formula for future state playoffs in all sports continues to be under discussion among the Oregon School Activities Association State Championship committee.
The committee’s final scheduled meeting to consider options is April 18. After that, the committee will come up with a proposal to present to the OSAA Executive Board in May.
Whatever is approved will be in effect starting next school year and through 2025-26.
The committee has released how it’s leaning in all the sports and classifications, and said in its most-recent update that it is looking for “slight adjustments, not wholesale changes” to its ideas.
The biggest issue appears to be what to do with the 6A football playoffs. The OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee supports continuing with 32 teams in the postseason, but how those teams would be placed in one or two brackets is the subject of a lot of talk, and some have suggested reducing the field to 24 teams.
The State Championship committee also is leaning toward having separate eight-person brackets for girls wrestling – one for 6A and 5A wrestlers, the other for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, with the girls championships at the same time and site as their wrestling classification.
• Two track meets spice this week’s prep schedule.
Dallas will play host to a Mid-Willamette Conference meet on Wednesday that includes Central and North Salem.
On Friday, Dallas and Central will be among the teams competing in the Titan Track Classic at West Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.