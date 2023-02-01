Boys bball
The West Salem girls basketball team continues to climb up the 6A rankings after picking up another win at South Salem on Jan. 26. The Titans were in unfamiliar territory after being behind by five to the Saxons at halftime. But West Salem went on to outscore them 30-16 in the second half to secure their sixth consecutive victory and second over South Salem 53-44. Next for the Titans will be a clash on their home floor against Sprague on Feb. 3 with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

