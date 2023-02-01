The West Salem girls basketball team continues to climb up the 6A rankings after picking up another win at South Salem on Jan. 26. The Titans were in unfamiliar territory after being behind by five to the Saxons at halftime. But West Salem went on to outscore them 30-16 in the second half to secure their sixth consecutive victory and second over South Salem 53-44. Next for the Titans will be a clash on their home floor against Sprague on Feb. 3 with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
Following a loss to rival Central earlier in the week, the Dallas boys basketball squad couldn’t mount a rally when they hit the hardwood on Jan. 26 against Silverton. Kaden Moore led the Dragons with 10 points but the visiting Foxes proved to be too much as they went on to win 73-34. Dallas will be at Corvallis for their second meeting with the Spartans on Feb. 3 with a start time set for 7 p.m.
The Dallas girls couldn’t do much offensively on the basketball court against the second-ranked Silverton Foxes. Silverton took a 21-4 halftime lead and went on to win 50-10. The Dragons will have two more road games on Feb. 3 and Feb. 7 against Corvallis and Crescent Valley. Before returning home against McKay on Feb. 10.
The Falls City girls have surpassed a season-high winning streak on Jan. 26 after beating Oregon School f/t Deaf 40-6. In each of their last three games, the Mountaineers scored 40 or more points including a 42-23 win over county rival Perrydale. Next for Falls City will be a home matchup against C.S. Lewis on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale’s girls basketball team battled against Falls City on Jan. 25. The Pirates went down 22-9 at halftime. Even though they scored 14 points in the second half, they still fell short against the Mountaineers 42-23. Perrydale will be back in action Feb. 8 when they host Crosshill Christian with a start time set for 5:30 p.m.
The Central wrestling team finished sixth over the weekend at the Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic at West Albany High School. The Panthers finished with 96 total points and were ahead of seven other teams. Central will be back on the mat against league opponent Dallas on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
