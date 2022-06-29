Itemizer-Observer
Falls City football
The Mountaineers will open their 2022 season with a jamboree and three nonleague games.
Falls City will take part in an Aug. 26 jamboree hosted by St. Paul.
The nonleague games are Sept. 2 at Perrydale, Sept. 10 at Chiloquin and Sept. 16 at home against Bonanza.
Class 1A 8-man home games continue with Falls City’s league opener, Sept. 30 against Perrydale.
The Mountaineers will travel to Mohawk for an Oct. 7 league game.
Three more league games come next, with Myrtle Point at Falls City on Oct. 14, Falls City at St. Paul on Oct. 21 and Alsea visiting Falls City on Oct. 28.
All-Star football
West Salem’s Zach Dodsen-Greene has been chosen to play in the annual Les Schwab Bowl, an all-star game for mostly graduating seniors from around the state.
The 6-2, 190-pound Dodsen-Greene will be a 2022 graduate receiver for Team Columbia as it meets Team Willamette.
The game takes place on Saturday, July 2 at Linfield University. Gates open at 4 p.m., and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Forty players were picked for Team Columbia, whose head coach will be Steve Pyne of Central Catholic.
Tualatin’s Dan Lever will be the head coach for Team Willamette.
The all-star game continues a legacy established in 1948 with a game that had various names. It was initially known as the Shrine Game and in early years would draw crowds of more than 20,000 to Multnomah Stadium in Portland.
American Legion baseball
The Post 20 Dirtbags, whose home field is at Central High, will be back in action this week with a half-dozen or so games in Corvallis.
First up is a 5 p.m. Wednesday doubleheader at the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen.
Then comes the Corvallis Star Spangled Tournament. Post 20 is slated to play at 10 a.m. Thursday against the Mid-Coast Dungies of Newport. At 1 p.m. Friday, the Dirtbags will face the Beaverton Sockeyes. And at 10 a.m. Saturday, Post 20 will meet the Hillsboro Digital Trends Surfers. Sunday pairings and times will be determined by the first three days’ results.
The Dirtbags have a July 4 game, starting at 7 p.m., under the lights at North Eugene.
The team, coached by James Mensing, consists primarily of players from West Salem, Central and Dallas high schools.
Area 3 Legion league play is just beginning. The Marketmen, a perennial state contender, were off to a 3-0 start through Sunday (9-6 overall going into their Monday, June 27 road game against Post 20). Salem Withnell Dodgers, Post 20, Stayton Post 58 Canyon Crushers and Newport’s Dungies also are in Area 3.
Junior Baseball
Here are scores from the past week in the various levels of Junior Baseball Organization play (home teams capitalized):
Senior Federal
CENTRAL 20, West Salem 10
LEBANON 12, Central 2
CENTRAL 3, Lebanon 2
Senior American West
Dallas 4, NEWPORT 0
Dallas 8, PHILOMATH 0
DALLAS 3, Philomath 5
Senior National North
DALLAS 13, Santiam Christian 3
Dallas 20, SILVERTON 12
CENTRAL 10, Sweet Home 1 9
Central 26, SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 4
CENTRAL def. Sweet Home 2 by forfeit
Junior Federal
South Albany 14, DALLAS 4
LEBANON 10, Dallas 3
Central 6, SILVERTON 4
Central 15, WEST ALBANY 10
Junior American West
DALLAS 7, Philomath 1
Dallas 17, WEST ALBANY 7
NEWPORT 14, Central 6
CENTRAL 6, Philomath 4
Junior National West
WEST ALBANY GOLD 15, Dallas 5
DALLAS 16, Philomath 6
CENTRAL 9, West Albany Blue 4
Central 15, SOUTH ALBANY 7
Minor Federal
CENTRAL 12, South Albany 2
CENTRAL 11, Lebanon 10
Minor American West
PHILOMATH 16, Dallas 15
WEST ALBANY 11, Dallas 5
MLB
Former Western Oregon pitcher Spenser Watkins earned his first victory of the 2022 season with a solid start last week for the Baltimore Orioles.
The 29-year-old right-hander had a 2-1 lead when he left after five innings at the Chicago White Sox.
Baltimore went on to win 6-2 Saturday for its first four-game win streak since September 2020.
Watkins (1-1, 5.14 ERA) gave up five hits and one unearned run while striking out four and walking none.
The Orioles (34-40 through Sunday) have been more competitive since the arrival of ex-Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. They were 15-13 with him behind the plate through a Sunday loss to the White Sox.
Watkins was called back up after a short rehab assignment with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. He’d been hit in the arm by a line drive and spent a couple weeks on the injured list before going to Norfolk.
