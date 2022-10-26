Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem cross country team added to their growing list of accomplishments this past week by defeating McNary on Oct. 19 in a dual meet to grab the league dual meet title.
“We went from about an hour before the race was starting to learning that we were canceled and then like, 20 minutes after that, they figured out that we were back on,” said head coach Dalton Lindsey. “So, I didn’t really know how that was going to affect some of our runners mentality. But they went out there and competed.”
The Celtics actually had first-place finishers for the boys and girls sides but the Titans were able to show off their depth. West Salem saw their girls finish 2nd through 7th scoring 20 points while the boys finished 2nd, 3rd and 5th through 8th.
The top scorers for the girls included Lillian Tice (21:50), Malia Morrison (22:34), Charlotte Haworth (22:47), Emma Anderson (22:49) and Kanyon Talaswaima (22:52). The leaders for the Titans boys were Justin Bell (17:37), Carter Parent (17:50), Nolan Venti (18:10), Trevor Henkel (18:17) and Benjamin Lewis (18:38).
“I think they’re really happy with how they perform this season against the league,” said Lindsey. “And I think being able to come home with those victories against other Salem schools and not having to run our varsity really says a lot about our program now and the depth that we have.”
The Titans chase a league title at the district meet today (Oct. 26) at Bush Park in Salem with the first race starting at 3 p.m.
Central and Dallas were also slated to hit the race course on Oct. 19 at McKay. But the meet was postponed due to air-quality issues and was moved to Oct. 24 with the results to be determined after the I-Os press deadline.
The Dragons and Panthers will be back in action on Oct. 29 for their district meet at Willamette Mission State Park with the first race starting at 1 p.m.
Dallas girls soccer wins third in a row
The Dallas girls soccer team keeps stacking positive results together after getting another win this past week against Woodburn on Oct. 18. The Dragons now have three wins in a row and in their last five games have only one loss. Dallas will finish out their regular season with two games this week with the latter coming on Oct. 27 at Silverton with kick-off scheduled for 5 p.m.
West Salem girls soccer downs Sprague
Since losing against South Salem on Sept. 30, the West Salem girls soccer team has one tie and three wins including a 2-0 shutout at Sprague on Oct. 21.
“I liked that the girls went into that game focused,” said head coach Benje Orozco. “They had an objective they wanted to meet and so the priority for us was getting the win. And doing it against a team that’s well organized and that plays good soccer. So I was proud of the girls that we were able to go on the road and come home with the win.”
