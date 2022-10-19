Central dominates Lebanon, wins fourth in a row
The Central offense wasted no time establishing a rhythm on Friday, Oct. 14 at Lebanon as they scored on their first five possessions. After taking a 35-0 halftime lead the Panthers were seemingly able to coast the rest of the way and earn another conference win 42-8 over Lebanon. Chase Nelson had four touchdown passes and Kohler Hernandez also had two total touchdowns. The Panther defense also had two interceptions. Central will be back in action next week as they look for their fifth win in a row when they host the Dallas Dragons on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
West Salem football gets first win against McNary
The West Salem Titans broke through in a big way against the visiting McNary Celtics in a Special District 1 matchup on Oct. 14. The Titans got their first win of the season 48-7 over the Celtics. Senior Jimmy Lathen ran for four scores on the evening and West Salem also saw touchdowns on special teams and defense. McNary had four players leave due to injury and another get ejected. The Celtics lone score came in the first half by way of a Jake Allen touchdown run. West Salem travels to North Salem next week on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Dallas girls soccer
The Dragons girls soccer team continues to play well as they haven’t lost a game since Sept. 29. In their previous three matchups Dallas has a draw and two wins including an 8-0 victory over the South Albany JV team on Oct. 11. The Dragons will be on the road Oct. 18 to face Woodburn at 7 p.m.
