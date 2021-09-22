Football

Falls City Football has a last-minute replacement on its schedule Friday night at home. The Mountaineers were scheduled to play Hosanna-Triad on Friday, but the team had to cancel and was replace by Crosspoint Christian out of Klamath Falls.

Falls City lost to the Warriors 34-14 for the team’s second loss of the season.

The Mountaineers played its first game of the season on Sept. 10 on the road against Perrydale, losing 48-8.

Falls City has another home game on Friday against Mohawk at 7 p.m.

Cross-country

Cross country teams from Dallas and Central will get a close look at their Mid-Willamette Valley Conference competition at Wednesday’s MWC preview meet.

The races will take place at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon.

Dallas runners took part Saturday in the Northwest Classic XC at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Central did not have a meet last week.

The Panthers have senior Gabriel Cirino 15th on the MWC season list with a best of 18:07.4 that came in the Sept. 15 Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational.

Central’s Sophie Bliss, a senior, is the 19th-ranked MWC girl with her best of 22:23.2, which also came at Silver Falls.

In the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference, West Salem sophomore Jack Meier has the second-fastest time of 2021. His PR of 15:39.9 at the Northwest Classic XC was good for third place in that race.

West Salem’s Gitte Lonigan, a freshman, was 11th in the Northwest Classic XC with a 19:14.85. That is No. 7 on the MVC charts this season.

Dallas will run in the Seaside Invitational on Saturday.

West Salem is in Saturday’s Nike Portland XC at Blue Lake Park.

Girls soccer

Central slipped to 1-4 this season with a 3-1 home loss to Scappoose on Thursday.

Central senior Julis Martinez scored from the right side into the far corner of the net to cut the Scappoose lead to 2-1 with 14:57 remaining. The Indians tacked on a closing goal with 6:05 left.

The Panthers were without “our engine,” senior center midfielder Esther VanTil, who had a conflicting engagement, according to coach Mike Lynch.

“It’s a different match if she was here,” he said after the game.

Lynch liked the effort he saw from his team against Scappoose, which improved to 3-1-1 and was ranked fifth in Class 5A.

“Every girl left everything on the field,” he said. “When you leave here, you know you’ve been in a battle.”

Central’s next match is 7 p.m. Thursday on the home turf field against Thursday.

MWC play begins for Central on Sept. 28, with Corvallis paying a visit at 7 p.m.

West Salem, after losing its first four games, climbed to 2-4 with wins of 4-0 against Franklin and 2-0 over Westview, both last week at West Salem.

The Titans will play at South Salem in their Sept. 28 league opener.

Boys soccer

Going into this week, Central was 1-2-1 and Dallas 0-4.

Central got its win on Saturday, 4-2 at Redmond/Culver.

League play starts Thursday, when Central is at Corvallis.

Dallas has one more nonleague game before its league opener. The Dragons will play at Milwaukie on Thursday. They’ll open league play Sept. 28 at home versus North Salem.

West Salem is 4-2 and took a two-game win streak into this week. The Titans blanked Sherwood 4-0 and Southridge 1-0 last week.

West Salem starts MVC play on Sept. 28 with a home date against South Salem.

Volleyball

Perrydale raised its record to 4-1 with a 3-0 win at C.S. Lewis last week.

Falls City was 0-5 after a 3-0 loss at Crosshill Christian.

Perrydale will play at Falls City at 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Salem (9-2) had won six matches in a row entering the week. The Titans will play at McNary on Thursday.