Wednesday, April 13 Baseball

Dallas at West Albany, 5 p.m.

North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Central, South Albany at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

West Salem at McKay 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

McNary at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

West Salem at McNary, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 Track and field

Falls City at Special District 2 meet, at Sheridan, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dallas at Central, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 15 Baseball

Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.

Vernonia at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 Baseball

Bend at West Salem, noon doubleheader

Softball

West Salem at Bend, noon doubleheader

Track and field

Dallas at Wilsonville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Perrydale at Rob Frank Invitational, at Banks, noon

Boys tennis

Bend at West Salem, 11 a.m.

Summit at West Salem, 2:15 p.m.

Girls tennis

West Salem at Bend, 11 a.m.

West Salem at Summit, 2:15 p.m.

Monday, April 18 Baseball

Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m.

Softball

Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Central, Dallas at Mallard Creek Invitational, Mallard Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.

West Salem at MVC match, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

Perrydale at Special District 2 tournament, at Tokatee Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Girls golf

Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, Salem Golf Club, noon

Tuesday, April 19 Baseball

McNary at West Salem, 5 p.m.

Softball

Perrydale at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Dallas, West Albany at Central, 3:45 p.m.

Boys tennis

Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.

Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

McKay at West Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

South Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Central at Silverton, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

West Salem at MVC match, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.