Wednesday, April 13 Baseball
Dallas at West Albany, 5 p.m.
North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Gaston, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Central, South Albany at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
West Salem at McKay 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
McNary at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
West Salem at McNary, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 14 Track and field
Falls City at Special District 2 meet, at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Dallas at Central, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 15 Baseball
Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Corvallis at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.
Vernonia at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16 Baseball
Bend at West Salem, noon doubleheader
Softball
West Salem at Bend, noon doubleheader
Track and field
Dallas at Wilsonville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Perrydale at Rob Frank Invitational, at Banks, noon
Boys tennis
Bend at West Salem, 11 a.m.
Summit at West Salem, 2:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
West Salem at Bend, 11 a.m.
West Salem at Summit, 2:15 p.m.
Monday, April 18 Baseball
Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m.
Softball
Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Central, Dallas at Mallard Creek Invitational, Mallard Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.
West Salem at MVC match, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
Perrydale at Special District 2 tournament, at Tokatee Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Girls golf
Central, Dallas at MWC tournament, Salem Golf Club, noon
Tuesday, April 19 Baseball
McNary at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Softball
Perrydale at Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Dallas, West Albany at Central, 3:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.
Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
McKay at West Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
South Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Central at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Girls golf
West Salem at MVC match, Cross Creek Golf Course, 11:30 a.m.
