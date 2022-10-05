Wednesday, Oct. 5
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Central at Crystal Lake Sports Park
Dallas at Crescent High School
West Salem at Bush Park vs. South Salem
Thursday, Oct. 6
Volleyball
Central at Crescent Valley 6:30 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale at C.S. Lewis Academy 6 p.m.
Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central vs. West Albany 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central at West Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Football
Dallas at Corvallis 7 p.m.
West Salem at Sprague 7:15 p.m.
Perrydale at Myrtle Point 7 p.m.
Falls City vs. Jewell 3 p.m. (at Dallas High School)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
West Salem at Lakewood High School in Washington
Volleyball
Central at Sherwood High School (Tourney)
Dallas at Bend High School (Tourney)
Football
Central at McKay 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Volleyball
Central vs. Lebanon 6:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Crescent Valley 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale vs. St. Paul 6 p.m.
Falls City at Crosshill Christian 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central at Corvallis 7:15 p.m.
West Salem at North Salem 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central vs. Corvallis 7 p.m.
West Salem vs. North Salem 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Central and Dallas at Willamette State Park in Woodburn
West Salem vs North Salem at Corban University
