WEST SALEM HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Cross Country at CVC Meet
Bush Park, Salem
Thursday, Sept. 14
Volleyball at North Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer at Oregon City, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer vs. Thurston, (Pioneer Memorial Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Cross Country
42nd Annual Woodbridge Classic (Orange Country Great Park, Irvine, CA)
Football at North Medford, (Spiegelberg Stadium), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Cross Country Girls at 42nd Annual Woodbridge Classic
(Orange County Great Park, Irvine, CA)
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Girls Soccer at St. Mary’s Academy (Buckman Field Park, Portland), 6:15 p.m.
Volleyball at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer vs. Canby, 7 p.m.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Girls Soccer at Sandy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Girls Cross Country at Country Fair Classic (Oregon Country Fair Grounds, Veneta), 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. West Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer vs. Benson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Football at Silverton (McGinnis Field), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Volleyball at Sprague Tournament (Sprague HS)
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys Soccer at Sandy, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball at Corvallis, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday, Sept. 14
Volleyball vs. McKay, 6:30 P.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Football vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Volleyball at Sprague Tournament (Sprague HS) TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Volleyball vs. South Albany, 6:30 p.m.
PERRYDALE
Thursday, Sept 14
Volleyball at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Football at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Volleyball vs. C.S. Lewis Academy, 6:30 p.m.
FALLS CITY/KINGS VALLEY CHARTER
Friday, Sept. 15
Football vs. Siletz Valley, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Volleyball at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Volleyball at Jewell, 6 p.m.
