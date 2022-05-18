Wednesday, May 18

Baseball

Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Silverton at Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m.

South Albany at Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Track and field

Class 1A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene

Boys, girls tennis

Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton

Friday, May 20

Track and field

Class 6A, 5A, 1A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene

Baseball

Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Central at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Softball

Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys, girls tennis

Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton

Class 5A championships, Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center

Saturday, May 21

Track and field

Class 6A, 5A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene

Boys, girls tennis

Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton

Class 5A championships, Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center

