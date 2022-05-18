Wednesday, May 18
Baseball
Lebanon at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Silverton at Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m.
South Albany at Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Track and field
Class 1A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene
Boys, girls tennis
Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton
Friday, May 20
Track and field
Class 6A, 5A, 1A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene
Baseball
Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Central at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys, girls tennis
Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton
Class 5A championships, Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center
Saturday, May 21
Track and field
Class 6A, 5A championships, Hayward Field, Eugene
Boys, girls tennis
Class 6A championships, Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton
Class 5A championships, Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center
