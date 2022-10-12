Wednesday Oct. 12
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Central and Dallas at Willamette State Park in Woodburn
West Salem vs North Salem at Corban University
Thursday Oct. 13
Volleyball
Dallas at Lebanon 6:30 p.m.
Falls City vs. Livingstone Adventist Academy (JV) 6 p.m.
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central vs. West Albany 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central vs. Silverton 7:15 p.m.
Football
Perrydale vs. Alsea 7 p.m.
Friday Oct. 14
Football
Central at Lebanon 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. South Albany 7 p.m.
West Salem vs. McNary 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
West Salem at McNary 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
West Salem vs. McNary 4 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 15
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Dallas at Lewis and Clark XC Invitational
Volleyball
West Salem at Jefferson High School (Tourney)
Tuesday Oct. 18
Volleyball
Central at Dallas 6:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Central 6:30 p.m.
Falls City vs. Perrydale 6 p.m.
Perrydale at Falls City 6 p.m.
West Salem vs. McNary 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Central vs. Crescent Valley 7 p.m.
Dallas at Woodburn (JV) 4:30 p.m.
West Salem at South Salem 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central at Crescent Valley 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Woodburn (JV) 7 p.m.
Wednesday Oct. 19
Cross Country
Boys and Girls
Dallas and Central at McKay High School
West Salem home meet vs. McNary
